SRAM issues recall as Consumer Product Safety Commission advises 'immediately stop using the levers'

Bike parts manufacturer SRAM has issued a safety recall for faulty clamp bolts inside its brake lever hoods.

The recall affects all 12-speed eTap AXS Red, Force, Rival and Apex shift-brake levers produced before 1 July 2023, which were sold as “aftermarket sets” and not installed by a bicycle dealer.

A notice on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission website (CPSC) says that "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SRAM shift brake levers and inspect their levers for tightness."

In a statement shared on Thursday, SRAM warned that the issue could affect many people’s bicycles, and may cause them to crash.

“SRAM has determined some levers may rotate even after tightening the lever body fixing bolt,” the company wrote.

“If the shift lever is not properly tightened to the handlebar it may slip or move when attempting to steer the bicycle or when going over a bump; this can lead to a loss of control and/or crash resulting in injury.”

The company has asked concerned customers to check the tightness of their brake levers, sharing a guide and video tutorial on Instagram.

A post shared by SRAM Road (@sramroad) A photo posted by on

The instructions read: “You should check the tightness of the shift brake lever installation by applying light pressure to the shift lever body, pushing toward the center of the handlebar on your bicycle.

“Do not forcibly rotate the lever body as this may damage the handlebar. If the shift brake lever rotates or slips when you apply the light pressure, stop riding your bicycle.”

If the lever does not rotate or slip, the bike can be used as normal, with no further action required.

If there is movement, SRAM has asked that customers use a torque wrench to tighten the clamp bolt to 6 Newton-metres.

Customers have also been invited to take their bicycle to a SRAM dealer, where a trainer mechanic will tighten the bolt or replace it for them for free.

“Please always check your brake components before each ride and ensure that they are tighty ensured,” the company wrote. “SRAM appreciates the support of our riders for this action and regrets any inconvenience.”

Alongside Shimano and Campagnolo, SRAM is one of the leading suppliers of groupsets, with the company’s products used on the WorldTour by Visma-Lease a Bike, Bora-Hansgrohe, Lidl-Trek and Canyon-SRAM.

Full information of the clamp bolt recall notice can be found on SRAM’s website.