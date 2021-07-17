Tadej Pogačar sets up Tour de France 2021 victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20 time trial

Tadej Pogačar will win the 2021 Tour de France in Paris on Sunday after safely defending his near six-minute lead on the stage 20 time trial.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took victory on the stage, his second of the race, setting a top time of 35-53 on the 30.8km course in southwest France.

Van Aert's team-mate Jonas Vingegaard sealed second overall on his Tour debut, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will finish third overall after being unable to close the six-second deficit to second place at the start of the stage.

More to follow...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Tour de France 2021, stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Émilion (30.8km ITT)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 35-53

2. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 21s

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 32s

General classification after stage 20

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates