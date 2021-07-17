Tadej Pogačar sets up Tour de France 2021 victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20 time trial

The yellow jersey finished in eighth on the stage to seal victory in the 108th edition

Tadej Pogacar on stage 20 of the 2021 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

By

Tadej Pogačar will win the 2021 Tour de France in Paris on Sunday after safely defending his near six-minute lead on the stage 20 time trial.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took victory on the stage, his second of the race, setting a top time of 35-53 on the 30.8km course in southwest France.

Van Aert's team-mate Jonas Vingegaard sealed second overall on his Tour debut, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will finish third overall after being unable to close the six-second deficit to second place at the start of the stage.

More to follow...

Wout van Aert on stage 20 of the 2021 Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Tour de France 2021, stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Émilion (30.8km ITT)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 35-53
2. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 21s
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 32s

General classification after stage 20

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Richard Windsor

Richard began working with Cycling Weekly in 2013 alongside the then web editor, Nigel Wynn. Taking over as digital editor or Cycling Weekly and mbr in 2014, Richard coordinates site content and strategy with the team.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.