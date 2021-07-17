Tadej Pogačar sets up Tour de France 2021 victory as Wout van Aert wins stage 20 time trial
The yellow jersey finished in eighth on the stage to seal victory in the 108th edition
Tadej Pogačar will win the 2021 Tour de France in Paris on Sunday after safely defending his near six-minute lead on the stage 20 time trial.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took victory on the stage, his second of the race, setting a top time of 35-53 on the 30.8km course in southwest France.
Van Aert's team-mate Jonas Vingegaard sealed second overall on his Tour debut, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will finish third overall after being unable to close the six-second deficit to second place at the start of the stage.
More to follow...
Results
Tour de France 2021, stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Émilion (30.8km ITT)
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 35-53
2. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 21s
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 32s
General classification after stage 20
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
Richard began working with Cycling Weekly in 2013 alongside the then web editor, Nigel Wynn. Taking over as digital editor or Cycling Weekly and mbr in 2014, Richard coordinates site content and strategy with the team.
-
-
Tour de France 2021 LIVE stage 20: Time trial from Libourne to Saint-Émilion
Live updates as the overall winner of the Tour de France 2021 is decided here
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Stefan Bissegger: Previous generations couldn’t race for themselves - now when you’re good you can get results
The Swiss time trial specialist explains why he thinks younger riders are emerging as stars
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France 2021 LIVE stage 20: Time trial from Libourne to Saint-Émilion
Live updates as the overall winner of the Tour de France 2021 is decided here
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Stefan Bissegger: Previous generations couldn’t race for themselves - now when you’re good you can get results
The Swiss time trial specialist explains why he thinks younger riders are emerging as stars
By Alex Ballinger •
-
André Greipel announces retirement at end of season
The German calls time on 16 years at the top level
By Jonny Long •
-
Anonymous riders claim 'strange noises in rear wheels' and 'secret drinks' at Tour de France, according to report
The allegations were reported in Swiss publication Le Temps
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times
All the start times for the penultimate stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish responds after video emerges of him shouting at mechanic at Tour de France
On the morning of stage 19 Cavendish had problems with his bike, making his frustration clear in front of fans
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Even he doesn't know his own limits': Matej Mohoric marvels at close friend Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France domination
Between the pair, Slovenia account for more than a quarter of stage victories in this year's Tour
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar
The best tweets from the third week of the Tour de France
By Jonny Long •