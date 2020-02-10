Tech of the Week: Scorching new bikes from Trek and Kinesis, smartphone or bike computer?

Kinesis increase its e-bike range with new adventure and fitness models

UK based Kinesis might be best known for its cross, road and adventure bikes but it’s now branching out into the burgeoning e-bike market with two brand new power-assisted models.

The new adventure and fitness models increase Kinesis’ ability to cover all electrically powered needs across all terrain and now push the assisted range up to three, including the previously released mountain bike version.

Read more about the new models here.

Trek launch new high powered Domane+ HP – But it’s not available in the UK

Trek has unveiled its latest electric road bike – and the Domane+ HP boasts a 150 mile range plus a top speed of 45kph/28mph.

The new machine is categorised as a class 3 ‘speed pedelec’ in the US, because it tops out at a much higher pace than the 25kph/15mph class 1 ‘pedal assist’ bikes which meet European standards. However if you happen to reside in the US or travel there a lot, this could be a perfect training mate.

Read the full lowdown on the Domane+ HP

Pioneer leave the cycling industry

Electronics giant Pioneer has been pushing power meter and cycling computer technology over the last few years and has been responsible for several major advancements in how these work. Pioneer has announced that it will be leaving the power meter market, and transferring assets from its Cycle Sports division to Shimano.

In a statement released by the company, the innovative firm which offered power meters, cycle computers and web based services under the Cyclo Sphere banner said it would cease its sale of cycling related products by the end of March 2020. Pioneer Cycle Sports introduced its trio of systems in 2013, and was on its third generation of products when the bow-out was announced, on Wednesday.

The brand said in a statement: “Pioneer will transfer the assets of these technologies and conclude its related operations. Sales by Pioneer of pedalling monitors, cycle computers, and other related products will cease by the end of March 2020.”

Read the full story here.

Smartphone or Cycle Computer?

Smartphones are getting smarter by the day; where once the vast majority of cyclists recorded their rides using dedicated computers, phones running GPS apps are becoming ever more popular. There’s a wide range of cycling apps capable or recording rides, and uploading straight to an online platform – and as a result the cycling computer is becoming redundant in the eyes of many. Tech writer Rupert Radley investigates which is better as well as exploring the advantages and disadvantages of each approach in this interesting video.

The best cycle computers, a buyers guide

On the back of this video why not take a look at our cycle computer buyers guide for the lowdown on the best cycle computers out right now. We’ve not just concentrated on the ultra-expensive GPS based devices, there’s everything down to budget (but excellent) basic computers for you to read about and choose from.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up