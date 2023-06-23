The new Greg LeMond feature film is out now — here's where to watch it near you

"The Last Rider" is shown in movie theaters all across America; here's where to find it in your city

The Last Rider
(Image credit: The Last Rider)
published

Now playing in theaters across the country, The Last Rider is a new feature-length documentary that chronicles Greg LeMond's rock bottom year and his legendary comeback at the nail-biting 1989 Tour de France.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alex Holmes, viewers are given an intimate portrait of one of America's greatest athletes of all time as he maneuvres betrayal, childhood sexual abuse, getting shot, and coming back from the brink of death to face his rivals and win the Tour de France by just eight seconds — the closest winning margin in the race's history till this day.

"Good stories; they're timeless in a way," LeMond told Cycling Weekly, "And it's funny; it's only years later that people can appreciate something. Had I had a Netflix [show] to help others understand what was happening at that time, that would have been…well, I'd love to have had a little more forgiveness at the time and understanding what I went through."

Cycling Weekly got an advanced viewing of the film and came away with the following sentiment:

The Last Rider is a story "of persistence, of hope and overcoming, of reclaiming a lifelong dream, and of one of the greatest comeback stories in sports. 

While this comeback happens at one of the most nail-biting editions of the Tour de France's 109-year history —and the film does do an excellent job building the tension— The Last Rider is much more than a documentary of that legendary race. 

The Last Rider is a showcasing of one man's personal journey with his mental and physical health, a true love story between him and his childhood sweetheart turned wife Kathy, and our beloved sport at its absolute best."

Read the full review here.

Watch the trailer

Theaters showing the film, starting June 23:

2 AZTucsonCentury El Con 20 Theatre
3 CASanta MonicaMonica Film Center
4 CATorranceRolling Hills 20
5 CAEncinoTown Center 5
6 CABurbankBurbank Town Center 8
7 CASan RafaelSmith Rafael Film Center
8 CAPetalumaPetaluma Cinema Boulevard 14
9 CASebastopolRialto Cinemas 9
10 CASan FranciscoOpera Plaza Cinemas 4
11 CASanta ClaraMercado 20
12 CASan DiegoMission Valley 20
13 CALa JollaAMC UTC 14
14 CASan Luis ObispoPalm Cinema
15 CALaguna NiguelRancho Niguel 8 Cinemas
16 CASanta Barbara, CAFiesta 5
17 COBoulderCentury 16
18 COFort CollinsCinemark 16 - Fort Collins
19 COColorado SpringsTinseltown 20
20 COWestminsterWestminster Promenade 24
21 FLTampaVeterans Expressway 24
22 FLSarasotaBurns Court
23 FLAventuraAventura Mall 24 Theatres
24 FLDavieParadise 24
25 FLWinter ParkWinter Park Village 20
26 FLBoca RatonPalace 20
27 FLFort MyersBell Tower 20
28 FLLake Buena VistaDisney Springs 24
29 GAAtlantaPhipps Plaza 14
30 HIHonoluluDole Cannery 18
31 IDBoiseThe Flicks 4
32 ILHighland ParkWayfarer Theaters
33 ILSkokieVillage Crossing 18
34 ILChicagoNewcity 14
35 ILSt. CharlesCharlestowne 18
36 ILEvanstonAMC Evanston 12
37 INIndianapolisKeystone Art Cinema 7
38 KSOverland ParkGlenwood Arts
40 KSLeawoodTown Center 20
41 MABostonBoston Common 19
42 MADanversLiberty Tree Mall 20
43 MAHadleyCinemark @ Hampshire Mall 12
44 MAFramingham, MAFramingham 15
45 MDBaltimoreCharles Theatre
46 MDSilver SpringMajestic 20
47 MEWatervilleMaine Film Center
48 MIYpsilantiAnn Arbor 20 & IMAX
49 MINoviEmagine Novi 17 + SuperEMX
50 MIGrand RapidsThe Celebration North
51 MILansingCelebration Cinema 19
52MNRoseville, MNRosedale 14
53 MOFrontenacPlaza Frontenac Cinema
54MTMissoulaAMC Missoula 12
55 NCRaleighMovies @ North Hills 14
56 NCAshevilleBiltmore Grande Stadium 15
57 NCDurham, NCSouthpoint Cinemas 17
58 NJNew BrunswickNew Brunswick 18
59 NJVoorheesAMC Voorhees 16
60 NMAlbuquerqueCentury Rio 24
61 NMSanta FeViolet Crown Cinema - Santa Fe 11
62 NVNorth Las VegasRegal Aliante Stadium 16 & IMAX
63 NVRenoCentury Riverside 12
64 NYNew YorkVillage East Cinemas
65 NYWestburyRaceway 10
66 NYStony BrookAMC Stony Brook 17
67 NYWest NyackPalisades Center 21
68 NYBuffaloElmwood Regal Center 16
69 NYAlbanySpectrum 8
70 NYRochesterLittle Theatre
71 NYIthacaCinemapolis 5
72 NYSyracuseRegal Destiny Stadium 19
73 NVMindenCarson Valley 8 Cinemas
74 OHWestlakeCrocker Park Stadium 16
75 OHCincinnatiMariemont 4
76 ORPortlandFox Tower 10
77 ORPortlandCentury Clackamas 20
78 ORSalemSantiam 11
79 OREugeneBroadway Metro
80 ORCorvallis, ORAMC Corvallis 12
81 ORBendRegal Old Mill 16
82 PAWest HomesteadWaterfront 22
83 TNMemphisMalco Cordova 16
84 TNKnoxvilleDowntown West Cinema 8
85 TNNashvilleHollywood 27-Nashville
86 TXHoustonGreenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 Cinemas
87 TXBee CaveHill Country Galleria 14
88 TXAustinGateway 16
89 TXFriscoStonebriar 24
90 UTSalt Lake CityBroadway Centre Cinemas
91 UTSalt Lake CityCentury 16 - SLC
92 UTPark CityHoliday Village 4 Cinema
93 VAAlexandriaAMC Hoffman Center 22
94 VAHamptonHampton Towne Center 24
95 VARichmondMovieland 17 At Boulevard Square
96 VACharlottesvilleViolet Crown Charlottesville
97 VARichmondWest Tower 10
98 VTSouth BurlingtonThe Palace 9
99 WASeattleMeridian 16
100 WALaceyMartin Village Stadium 16
101 WABellinghamPickford Film Center 3
102 WASeattleSeattle 10
103 WAVancouverCity Center 12
104 WASpokaneRiver Park Square 20
105 WAKennewick, WAAMC Kennewick 12
106 WINew BerlinRidge Cinemas 20
107 WIMadisonPoint Cinemas 16

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

