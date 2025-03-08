'The opportunities for riders outside of Europe are very slim' - 18-year-old Australian says winning the Zwift Academy will be 'life changing'

Melbourne native Emily Dixon won the competition to earn a place on the Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto development team

Emily Dixon
(Image credit: Zwift / Harry Powell)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The winner of the female Zwift Academy says winning the competition to earn a place on Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto’s development squad is life-changing due to the lack of racing opportunities for young riders in her native Australia.

18-year-old Emily Dixon was crowned the winner on the show broadcast by GCN this evening, and told Cycling Weekly that she never expected to get the chance to head to Europe to pursue her goals.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like