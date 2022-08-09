Tom Pidcock's Link My Ride app set for global launch after receiving investment
Dutch Sport Tech Fund has invested in the social cycling app Pidcock co-founded last year
The social cycling app Link My Ride, co-founded by Tom Pidcock, has won the backing of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, an investment firm seeking to further develop sports technology companies through funding.
Designed as a worldwide networking tool for cyclists, Link My Ride (opens in new tab) allows users to connect with other riders in their area to enable them to organise social rides. Users can post details of their completed activity, such as the specificity of the level, while parameters can be set when trying to organise a particular ride - for example, for women-only rides.
Pidcock co-founded the app with former teammate Jacques Sauvagnargues, who he rode alongside at Team Wiggins with in 2018 and 2019. They soft-launched Link My Ride in July 2021 at the same time when Pidcock won his mountain bike gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
It is now in the final phases of development, and, with the help of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, the full, global version will be released later this year.
“We are really excited to have the support of such a well renowned sport fund," Sauavagnargues said.
"Their confidence in how we’re looking to connect cyclists all around the world more simply and conveniently gives us even more confidence as we head towards our public launch towards the end of this year. There are many clear synergies within their portfolio and contact base that can aid the growth of Link My Ride.”
With cycling continuing to experience growth across the world, the Dutch Sport Tech Fund is enticed by the ability new riders to an area will have to connect with like-minded individuals, as well as the accessibility for visiting listed, popular cyclist haunts, such as shops and cafes. Reviews of these amenities are also available.
“As a fund we were eager to penetrate the cycling market and community," Alexander Jannsen, CEO of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, said.
"Link my Ride stood out, ticking all the boxes; a great business model, founders, advisors and influencers; a charitable focus, a young and ambitious team, a cool app… and a co-founder who has just won the Alpe d’Huez stage of the Tour de France in Tom Pidcock.
“Our Fund is extremely proud to be part of this winning team. We look forward to working together with Link My Ride to support the growth of a globally booming sport.”
Link My Ride also sponsored Pidcock's Yorkshire Gran Fondo last year, in partnership with UK cyclosportive organiser Struggles Events.
Ryan is a staff writer for Cycling Weekly
