Trixi Worrack and Audrey Cordon-Ragot latest riders to announce move to Trek Factory Women’s Racing

Trek's women's line-up looks even stronger with two new additions

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) have both announced that they will ride for the newly formed Trek Factory Women’s Racing team, alongside Lizzie Deignan, in its inaugural year.

Both riders have strong backgrounds in the time trial and team time trial disciplines – Cordon-Ragot has been French TT national champion for four consecutive years and Worrack was part of the World Championship winning TTT squad in both 2012 and 2013.

Announcing the move, 36-year-old Worrack said: “I’m really happy.. to get this opportunity to race with such a big team and great girls for the next season.”

The German rider has made a tremendous recovery following emergency surgery, during which she had a kidney removed, following a crash at Trofeo Binda in 2016.

The pair join the line-up alongside 2013 UCI Road World Championship time trial champion Ellen van Dijk. The reigning european time trial champion will make the move from Sunweb in 2019.

Cordon-Ragot, 28, has signed a deal which will see her remain on the same squad as her Wiggle-High5 team mate, 2017 Italian national road and time trial champion Elisa Longo Borghini.

She said in her announcement: “I’m really excited to ride alongside all those good riders [also on the team].”

The graduates from the black-and-orange train will be under the guidance of long-term Wiggle-High5er, Giorgia Bronzini, who finished her career racing with Cyclance Pro Cycling this year and will take a directeur sportif role alongside former pro Ina Teutenberg.

British riders to sign alongside former world champion Lizzie Deignan include Giro Rosa stage winner, Ruth Winder, who joins from Sunweb and wore pink on stage six in Italy this year. From Trek-Drops, 21-year-old Abi Van Twisk joins as well as US rider Tayler Wiles.

Finnish national champion and Women’s Tour stage winner Lotta Lepistö has announced her move to the team, from Cervelo-Bigla, as have Lauretta Hanson (UHC) and Letizia Paternoster (Astana).

Speaking to Cycling Weekly ahead of rider announcements, Teutenberg said: “We should be competitive from the start, even though we are new.”

“There’s enough experienced riders on the team, with a couple of young ones, that even if they have to get used to one another, I don’t think that it will be an excuse for not having success.”

“We will have everything around us we need to be successful,” she added. “The men’s team management is really, really behind this team, it’s not just an ‘add on’ – we will have a really good working relationship.”