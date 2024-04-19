Tweets of the week: Brutal weather at Flèche, an idiot sandwich and is there a new POC helmet?

Riders being human billboards is nothing new. Ever since the 1960s, professional cyclists have raced emblazoned with their sponsors, from coffee machine makers to nation states, via Belgian home improvement companies.

Of course, as well as advertising the title sponsor, riders are advertising their kit as well, their bike, shoes, kit, sunglasses and helmets. Usually, this is done reasonably subtly; by wearing them and riding well in them, they're getting much of the attention they need.

Canyon must be delighted by Mathieu van der Poel's performances this spring, as will Specialized with Lotte Kopecky. A point to the bike during the race is normally enough.

However, not for EF Education-EasyPost, EF Education-Cannondale, and their helmet and sunglass sponsors POC.

The Swedish brand brought their new helmet, the Procen Air, out this week after not particularly hiding it very well for months. The aero helmet comes with a visor and certainly stands out, but with its official launch, many of the riders of EF's men's and women's teams took to social media to sing their praises.

I saw Kimberly Cazdow, the New Zealander, do it first, but then couldn't stop seeing it, from Alberto Bettiol to Alison Jackson. I suppose that's one way of hard launching a helmet, and it certainly stuck out to me - although I won't be rushing to buy one, yet.

That was my favourite thing on social media this week, but elsewhere, we had Lorena Wiebes referencing a Gordon Ramsay meme, Juanpe López kicking a football, and some very, very cold riders at La Flèche Wallonne.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Gary Barlow was delighted with GB's showing at the Track Nations Cup in Milton, which is nice

A post shared by British Cycling (@britishcycling) A photo posted by on

2. Pierre Rolland, retired as a professional cyclist, is trying to become the world's first wind-biker. Please support his efforts

A post shared by Pierre Rolland (@pierre_rolland_cyclisme) A photo posted by on

3. Lorena Wiebes isn't the first rider to lose a race by celebrating early, but she might have the best nails, and be the first to reference Gordon Ramsay

A post shared by Lorena Wiebes (@lorenawiebes) A photo posted by on

4. Tom Pidcock: "WTF"

A post shared by INEOS Grenadiers (@ineosgrenadiers) A photo posted by on

5. Uno-X seemed like the only team properly prepared for the weather at La Flèche Wallonne. Classic Norwegians

Whatever the Uno-X guys had for breakfast, i’m having it for my next race.April 17, 2024 See more

6. Michał Kwiatkowski felt drunk, he was so cold in Belgium

If you want to understand the shock my body went through with today’s storm at Fleche, just imagine downing three shots of vodka on an empty stomach. The effect hits you in milliseconds. Yet, some of riders did survive. Huge respect for the winners: @KNiewiadoma & @stevierhys_96… pic.twitter.com/mDwhEXcGpfApril 17, 2024 See more

7. Valentin Madouas aged 40 years, such was the weather

A post shared by Valentin Madouas (@valentinmadouas) A photo posted by on

9. His compatriot Dorian Godon went from feeling great to terrible on the Mur de Huy. It's happened to the best, don't worry.

A post shared by Dorian Godon (@godondorian) A photo posted by on

10. Reprising their double act from the Tour Down Under, Sam Bewley and Daryl Impey are Stevie Williams' biggest hype men

“I’m going to f****** phone everyone” 😅Stevie Williams + Sam Bewley + Daryl Impey. Name a better trio 🤝🇧🇪 #FlecheWallonne #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/DDJQTmC7STApril 17, 2024 See more

11. Stevie Williams is Welsh, in case you hadn't realised

Arwr newydd! https://t.co/Tvbisb3kOSApril 18, 2024 See more

12. Meanwhile, there wasn't a dry eye in the house when Kasia Niewiadoma took her victory in La Flèche Wallonne. There almost couldn't be a more deserving winner

31st attempt was my lucky one😅😃 https://t.co/zWzUs6Z06yApril 18, 2024 See more

13. Maybe some training on high fives needs to happen at the next Coop-Repsol training camp

Was told it is National High Five Day, today! 🫸🫷 Sigrid and Karsten tried their best celebrating with a high five... so close😇#teamcooprepsol #coopnorge #repsolnorge📸 Kjetil Birkedal Pedersen pic.twitter.com/K5agLMT1X1April 18, 2024 See more

14. There aren't many cyclists who are good at football, but Juan Pedro López bucks that trend. Vamos Betis!

💚 JUANPE 🖤pic.twitter.com/DFhQS7ntgHApril 18, 2024 See more

15. And finally, here's a taste of the not-so-subtle advertising from POC this week

A post shared by Alberto Bettiol (@albertobettio) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Alison Jackson (@aliactionjackson) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Kimberly Cadzow🌟 (@kimberly_cadzow) A photo posted by on