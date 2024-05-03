Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas's super-fan reappears, and Ellen van Dijk sees the funny side of crashing

Ben Stiller the cycling fan returns. Ben Stiller!

It is no longer a surprise that Ben Stiller is a cycling fan. In fact, the Zoolander, Meet the Parents, Night at the Museum etc star even shared a Cycling Weekly article last year. Still, it's fun when a Hollywood star gets involved in our little thing, and he is back, this time wishing Geraint Thomas luck at the Giro d'Italia.

It is unclear what got Stiller into cycling in the first place, but he has been a fan for decades, originally through Lance Armstrong (whatever happened to him?) and then latterly being into Thomas and Mark Cavendish. What his opinions are on the current promising crop of American riders, like Matteo Jorgenson and Brandon McNulty, is unclear, as is any love for women's cycling, but his public level of enthusiasm for Thomas is endearing.

