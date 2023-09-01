Tweets of the week: It’s not easy being Remco Evenepoel
It's Friday, which means it's time to catch up on the week's best social media posts
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
What a week to be Remco Evenepoel, huh?
The 23-year-old returned to the Vuelta a España last Saturday to begin his red jersey defence, and was met with disaster after disaster.
The first came on the opening day. Setting off last in the team time trial, the Belgian’s Soudal Quick-Step team rode through the darkness of night, a sheet of rain beneath their tyres. Evenepoel was not happy.
“It’s super dark and super sketchy on these roads, in my eyes it’s just ridiculous,” he said, fizzing with anger in front of the TV cameras. “It’s like driving your car 200km/h on the highway in the full dark without any lights.”
Stage two brought more rain in Spain, and the Belgian was part of a rider protest that fought to have the race neutralised.
Even when he won on stage three, catastrophe was inescapable. Five seconds after crossing the line on the Andorran climb to Arinsal, Evenepoel barrelled into a spectator, wiping her out and ploughing into a metal barrier himself. Ok, you might say, he could have braked, but what is a victory without a long salute to the adoring masses?
Sadly, rather than celebrating joyously, the Soudal Quick-Step rider sat on the floor with blood pouring down his face.
“It’s the third day in a row,” he said afterwards, “and it’s breaking my balls a bit now”.
So bad, in fact, were the Belgian's fortunes, that if stage four’s oil spill plot hadn’t been foiled, you’d have bet your mortgage on all 400 litres landing on his head.
And still, Evenepoel could end up in Madrid with the red jersey. If he does so, having had the elements conspire against him, it would surely be one of the sport's greatest feats.
Elsewhere in cycling this past week, Elisa Balsamo gets a special frame, Max Walscheid packs a punch, and the world's most useless cycle lane is unveiled.
1. Siri, play Under Cover of Darkness by The Strokes
Somewhere in this picture, you can see our riders just before they finished stage one of #LaVuelta23.Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/tV3CBgIgkJAugust 26, 2023
2. Here's what it looked like for Evenepoel and co
Exclusive footage from a secret helmet cam, onboard Remcos TT helmet during the Team Time Trial last night. These youngsters complain about everything 🙄 pic.twitter.com/w6WJ8AwaEtAugust 27, 2023
3. Forget cycle-ball and artistic cycling, curling is the latest fad
Missed the cycle curling at the Glasgow Worlds but it looks interesting pic.twitter.com/fM20tn8pOnAugust 26, 2023
4. Life comes at you fast, eh?
this was 0.5 seconds apart btw. pic.twitter.com/I4iQXbIy0FAugust 28, 2023
5. It turns out the Belgian is not the first to celebrate with a crash
Remco’s got nothing on me pic.twitter.com/wqJiUVYC2OAugust 28, 2023
6. Who wins in a fight - a 30-tonne Jumbo-Visma bus or one skinny tree?
pic.twitter.com/BrUEAC6RQSAugust 27, 2023
7. Feast your eyes on this silky showboating from Arkéa-Samsic's Kevin Ledanois
😎 El show de @KevinLedanois - @Arkea_Samsic 👀 🇫🇷 Kévin Ledanois keeping himself entertained ... that's one for the fans. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/jy2YtN6O7cAugust 30, 2023
8. Blanka Vas has some tricks up her sleeve, too
nietspad pic.twitter.com/gry50b5aocAugust 28, 2023
9. Lidl-Trek once again proving they are unrivalled in the stash game
They got selected for #LaVuelta23 and all they got was this lousy t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/BRMgcpfao8August 26, 2023
10. Can we all please take a moment to appreciate 'Kennondale' *claps*
BARBIE GOES CYCLINGAm I too late to jump on the @Barbie hype-train?Anyhow, I want a Kennondale now... pic.twitter.com/n7mel3GKVbAugust 29, 2023
11. It might not be Kennondale, but Elisa Balsamo has been reunited with her Tour de France bling
Welcome home to my Tour de France unicorn bike 🦄🤩#tdf23 pic.twitter.com/0yrNe8OD6GAugust 30, 2023
12. You have to reach a special level of exhaustion to lie down on soaking wet asphalt
Home rider @CUttrupLudwig wins the 5th and final stage!!! pic.twitter.com/YW3BdlqVE9August 27, 2023
13. When we asked for segregated cycle lanes, this isn't exactly what we had in mind
nietspad pic.twitter.com/gry50b5aocAugust 28, 2023
14. Filippo Ganna is fed up of being the bridesmaid. "And that makes eight second places for 2023," he writes
E con questa siamo a 8 secondi posti per questo 2023 🥲 https://t.co/Ny6OQXzNA5August 30, 2023
15. A reminder to never get on the wrong side of 6ft5 Max Walscheid
A post shared by Max Walscheid (@maxwalscheid)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Friday Edit: Play the GB News anti-cycling drinking game and you'll be drunk by lunch time
In which the Digital Editor just can't stand The Internet today
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Five riders to watch at the Tour of Britain
From hot faves to wildcards – keep your eye out for these names at the British stage race
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock jumps off a boat, bikes take over London, and one rider gets a cheeky Nando's
Here's what has piqued our interest on social media this week
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Primož Roglič has déjà vu, beer at the Volta a Portugal, and Marlen Reusser is relieved
The big wheel of cycling social media content keeps on turning, and we're just here watching it whirl
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cow (coo?) fever hits the World Championships
Mathieu van der Poel and Michael Matthews also caught tasting Scottish tipples
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: World champion cows, an Irn Bru bike, and Mathieu van der Poel's missing BOA dial
We return with a bumper edition, which should you keep going for a few days at least...
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France rest day tweets: Cosnefroy lets loose, Pogačar secures a rabbit, and Remco’s rainbow pizza
While the riders rest their legs, here are some of the best posts from the past week
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tour de France lands in Bilbao, Lidl madness and a very young reporter
All eyes are on the Basque Country and the Tour, but that doesn't mean the social media grind stops
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Urška Žigart's boyfriend, Tadej Pogačar's chair and Opi Omi returns
It's all the latest in the wild world of cycling social media
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cycling world reacts to Tour de France: Unchained and Dad jokes galore at Ineos
Taking a look through the best of cycling social media in the last week
By Tom Thewlis Published