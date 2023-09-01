Tweets of the week: It’s not easy being Remco Evenepoel

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What a week to be Remco Evenepoel, huh?

The 23-year-old returned to the Vuelta a España last Saturday to begin his red jersey defence, and was met with disaster after disaster.

The first came on the opening day. Setting off last in the team time trial, the Belgian’s Soudal Quick-Step team rode through the darkness of night, a sheet of rain beneath their tyres. Evenepoel was not happy.

“It’s super dark and super sketchy on these roads, in my eyes it’s just ridiculous,” he said, fizzing with anger in front of the TV cameras. “It’s like driving your car 200km/h on the highway in the full dark without any lights.”

Stage two brought more rain in Spain, and the Belgian was part of a rider protest that fought to have the race neutralised.

Even when he won on stage three, catastrophe was inescapable. Five seconds after crossing the line on the Andorran climb to Arinsal, Evenepoel barrelled into a spectator, wiping her out and ploughing into a metal barrier himself. Ok, you might say, he could have braked, but what is a victory without a long salute to the adoring masses?

Sadly, rather than celebrating joyously, the Soudal Quick-Step rider sat on the floor with blood pouring down his face.

“It’s the third day in a row,” he said afterwards, “and it’s breaking my balls a bit now”.

So bad, in fact, were the Belgian's fortunes, that if stage four’s oil spill plot hadn’t been foiled, you’d have bet your mortgage on all 400 litres landing on his head.

And still, Evenepoel could end up in Madrid with the red jersey. If he does so, having had the elements conspire against him, it would surely be one of the sport's greatest feats.

Elsewhere in cycling this past week, Elisa Balsamo gets a special frame, Max Walscheid packs a punch, and the world's most useless cycle lane is unveiled.

1. Siri, play Under Cover of Darkness by The Strokes

Somewhere in this picture, you can see our riders just before they finished stage one of #LaVuelta23.Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/tV3CBgIgkJAugust 26, 2023 See more

2. Here's what it looked like for Evenepoel and co

Exclusive footage from a secret helmet cam, onboard Remcos TT helmet during the Team Time Trial last night. These youngsters complain about everything 🙄 pic.twitter.com/w6WJ8AwaEtAugust 27, 2023 See more

3. Forget cycle-ball and artistic cycling, curling is the latest fad

Missed the cycle curling at the Glasgow Worlds but it looks interesting pic.twitter.com/fM20tn8pOnAugust 26, 2023 See more

4. Life comes at you fast, eh?

this was 0.5 seconds apart btw. pic.twitter.com/I4iQXbIy0FAugust 28, 2023 See more

5. It turns out the Belgian is not the first to celebrate with a crash

Remco’s got nothing on me pic.twitter.com/wqJiUVYC2OAugust 28, 2023 See more

6. Who wins in a fight - a 30-tonne Jumbo-Visma bus or one skinny tree?

pic.twitter.com/BrUEAC6RQSAugust 27, 2023 See more

7. Feast your eyes on this silky showboating from Arkéa-Samsic's Kevin Ledanois

😎 El show de @KevinLedanois - @Arkea_Samsic 👀 🇫🇷 Kévin Ledanois keeping himself entertained ... that's one for the fans. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/jy2YtN6O7cAugust 30, 2023 See more

8. Blanka Vas has some tricks up her sleeve, too

nietspad pic.twitter.com/gry50b5aocAugust 28, 2023 See more

9. Lidl-Trek once again proving they are unrivalled in the stash game

They got selected for #LaVuelta23 and all they got was this lousy t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/BRMgcpfao8August 26, 2023 See more

10. Can we all please take a moment to appreciate 'Kennondale' *claps*

BARBIE GOES CYCLINGAm I too late to jump on the @Barbie hype-train?Anyhow, I want a Kennondale now... pic.twitter.com/n7mel3GKVbAugust 29, 2023 See more

11. It might not be Kennondale, but Elisa Balsamo has been reunited with her Tour de France bling

Welcome home to my Tour de France unicorn bike 🦄🤩#tdf23 pic.twitter.com/0yrNe8OD6GAugust 30, 2023 See more

12. You have to reach a special level of exhaustion to lie down on soaking wet asphalt

Home rider @CUttrupLudwig wins the 5th and final stage!!! pic.twitter.com/YW3BdlqVE9August 27, 2023 See more

13. When we asked for segregated cycle lanes, this isn't exactly what we had in mind

nietspad pic.twitter.com/gry50b5aocAugust 28, 2023 See more

14. Filippo Ganna is fed up of being the bridesmaid. "And that makes eight second places for 2023," he writes

E con questa siamo a 8 secondi posti per questo 2023 🥲 https://t.co/Ny6OQXzNA5August 30, 2023 See more

15. A reminder to never get on the wrong side of 6ft5 Max Walscheid