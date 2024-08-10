Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar celebrates, Kristen Faulkner's medals, and BMXing on a bed

Hello there, did you miss us? Due to the Tour de France, the Paris Olympics, and various other busy Friday things, we had a fallow couple of weeks in terms of tweets of the week. And, well, I'm not really sure how you coped without a roundup of some witty social media posts. Well, if not witty, at least interesting. It's a low bar for content these days.

It has been quite refreshing seeing riders out of their trade team kits and doing all kinds of different things at the Paris Olympics, from the mountain biking to track via the usual road racing, and it has also been refreshing seeing riders be a bit more less robotic on social media.

This week, we have cycling takes on the viral Olympic Instagram posts on the cardboard beds and all the kit you get, there's lots of athletes hanging out with their medals, and also Remco Evenepoel partying hard after his double win.

Away from the Olympics, which have been pretty much my life for the last fortnight, there's Tadej Pogačar celebrating his Tour de France triumph, EF's Barbie cars, and Matteo Jorgenson's love of Orangina. Do enjoy, and we'll try and be more regular from now on.

1. What's the point in getting all your Paralympic gear if you don't make an Instagram reel? Archie Atkinson's friends are going to be kitted out for a while

Archie Atkinson

2. I don't like cars but I do like pink, and EF knocked it out of the park with their Cadillacs at the Tour de France

EF Education–EasyPost

3. Imagine being such a hero in your own country that you get climbing walls made in your honour - and then used by another hero. That's what happened to Tadej Pogačar in Slovenia, as modelled by Olympic gold medallist Janja Garnbret

JANJA GARNBRET (@janja_garnbret)

4. Speaking of Pogačar, it looks like he had a lovely time at his homecoming. Slovenia looks very nice, I should visit

Tadej Pogačar

5. While many athletes bobbed down the Seine in the pouring rain, Team GB's track cyclists had a lovely time at Celtic Manor in Newport in the sun

Dan Bigham

6. Me 🤝 Matteo Jorgenson

Bloody loves Orangina

Matteo Jorgenson

7. Grace Brown should have actually ridden the road race with the gold medal on, in my opinion

Grace Brown

8. Giant Biniam keeps guard over the people of Wanty

New look for the WANTY headquarters 😍💚 pic.twitter.com/prexvTOL2AJuly 30, 2024

9. Not a bad return for Ineos Grenadiers' two-strong mountain bike team - as many gold medals as possible. Shame it might have 0 riders next year...

ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock)

10. What gift would you get Tadej Pogačar if you were president of Slovenia? Yes that's right, some coffee

GOAT STORY

11. If you got bored of all the athletes banging on about their cardboard beds, South Africa's Vincent Leygonie has the answer. Tom Davidson wrote the story

LW Mag

12. Why not take a bad bike to the track centre?

Ryan Dodyk

13. Ahhhhh the Blackpool Olympics, who could forget?

Iconic finish line image. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/RpyPPbHJKiAugust 3, 2024

14. Annemiek van Vleuten might not be riding at the Olympics anymore, but she is riding in Paris still?

Annemiek van Vleuten

15. Really, this is just showing off. She should ride all of the Tour de France Femmes with these on now

Team USA

16. Honestly, is there anything more Belgian than genuinely awful electronic music? All props to Remco Evenepoel, though