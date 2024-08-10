Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar celebrates, Kristen Faulkner's medals, and BMXing on a bed
It's the early August bumper edition that everyone was waiting for
Hello there, did you miss us? Due to the Tour de France, the Paris Olympics, and various other busy Friday things, we had a fallow couple of weeks in terms of tweets of the week. And, well, I'm not really sure how you coped without a roundup of some witty social media posts. Well, if not witty, at least interesting. It's a low bar for content these days.
It has been quite refreshing seeing riders out of their trade team kits and doing all kinds of different things at the Paris Olympics, from the mountain biking to track via the usual road racing, and it has also been refreshing seeing riders be a bit more less robotic on social media.
This week, we have cycling takes on the viral Olympic Instagram posts on the cardboard beds and all the kit you get, there's lots of athletes hanging out with their medals, and also Remco Evenepoel partying hard after his double win.
Away from the Olympics, which have been pretty much my life for the last fortnight, there's Tadej Pogačar celebrating his Tour de France triumph, EF's Barbie cars, and Matteo Jorgenson's love of Orangina. Do enjoy, and we'll try and be more regular from now on.
1. What's the point in getting all your Paralympic gear if you don't make an Instagram reel? Archie Atkinson's friends are going to be kitted out for a while
A post shared by Archie Atkinson (@archie__atkinson)
A photo posted by on
2. I don't like cars but I do like pink, and EF knocked it out of the park with their Cadillacs at the Tour de France
A post shared by EF Education–EasyPost (@efprocycling)
A photo posted by on
3. Imagine being such a hero in your own country that you get climbing walls made in your honour - and then used by another hero. That's what happened to Tadej Pogačar in Slovenia, as modelled by Olympic gold medallist Janja Garnbret
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by JANJA GARNBRET (@janja_garnbret)
A photo posted by on
4. Speaking of Pogačar, it looks like he had a lovely time at his homecoming. Slovenia looks very nice, I should visit
A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar)
A photo posted by on
5. While many athletes bobbed down the Seine in the pouring rain, Team GB's track cyclists had a lovely time at Celtic Manor in Newport in the sun
A post shared by Dan Bigham (@danbiggles)
A photo posted by on
6. Me 🤝 Matteo Jorgenson
Bloody loves Orangina
A post shared by Matteo Jorgenson (@matteojorgenson)
A photo posted by on
7. Grace Brown should have actually ridden the road race with the gold medal on, in my opinion
A post shared by Grace Brown (@_g_brown)
A photo posted by on
8. Giant Biniam keeps guard over the people of Wanty
New look for the WANTY headquarters 😍💚 pic.twitter.com/prexvTOL2AJuly 30, 2024
9. Not a bad return for Ineos Grenadiers' two-strong mountain bike team - as many gold medals as possible. Shame it might have 0 riders next year...
A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock)
A photo posted by on
10. What gift would you get Tadej Pogačar if you were president of Slovenia? Yes that's right, some coffee
A post shared by GOAT STORY (@goat_story)
A photo posted by on
11. If you got bored of all the athletes banging on about their cardboard beds, South Africa's Vincent Leygonie has the answer. Tom Davidson wrote the story
A post shared by LW Mag (@lw_mag)
A photo posted by on
12. Why not take a bad bike to the track centre?
A post shared by Ryan Dodyk (@dodykry)
A photo posted by on
13. Ahhhhh the Blackpool Olympics, who could forget?
Iconic finish line image. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/RpyPPbHJKiAugust 3, 2024
14. Annemiek van Vleuten might not be riding at the Olympics anymore, but she is riding in Paris still?
A post shared by Annemiek van Vleuten (@annemiekvanvleuten)
A photo posted by on
15. Really, this is just showing off. She should ride all of the Tour de France Femmes with these on now
A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)
A photo posted by on
16. Honestly, is there anything more Belgian than genuinely awful electronic music? All props to Remco Evenepoel, though
A post shared by OMDAT HET KAN & AVERAGE ROB (@omdathetkanaveragerob)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Pinarello Dogma X review: quick, comfortable or both?
Pinarello Dogma X: a real-world performance bike or a rapid endurance option? We ride it on some local roads to find out.
By Tim Russon Published
-
'Rugby on wheels' - Controversy after Jack Carlin wins bronze medal at Paris Olympics
Sprinter accused of deviating from his lane, but jury decide no wrongdoing
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Rest day Tweets: Matteo Jorgenson loses track of time and Luis Figo catches the Tour de France at the roadside
Here's the best Tour flavoured content we've spotted in the world of cycling social media over the last week
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Visma-Lease a Bike unveil new kit, Chris Froome dabbles in acting, and dogs take over
Italian Renaissance tribute or bus seat pattern? Social media has its say on Visma-Lease a Bike's new colours
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Thibaut Pinot throws croissants in a lake, Lizzie Deignan gets an MBE, and Yves Lampaert builds a tractor
Here's your weekly round-up of the best of social media
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cyclists go to the football, and footballers take up cycling
Also, SD Worx-Protime fight over a Garmin, Magnus Cort reviews hotel rooms in yellow, and Patrick Lefevere has some self-awarenesss
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Grandpa Geraint Thomas, a fox at the Giro d'Italia, and the greatest camera shot ever
As the dust settles on the Giro d'Italia, it's the Tour of Norway that grabs our attention
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Socks and sandals, pizza, lasagna and Giro d’Italia snowmen
All the goings on from the world of cycling social media
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright
All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas's super-fan reappears, and Ellen van Dijk sees the funny side of crashing
Ben Stiller the cycling fan returns. Ben Stiller!
By Adam Becket Published