Tweets of the year: The 20 best and most surreal social media posts of 2024

Wout van Aert's squirrel costume, Demi Vollering's ominous croc challenge, and Tom Pidcock's face in cake form are among the best content of the year

Demi Vollering smiles while wearing a yellow jersey and putting her right arm in the sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

It has been estimated that around 500 million tweets are posted each day. It's a staggering amount, almost 58,000 every second, that tells a story of the magnitude of content being shared on the social media site.

It's a similar story over on Instagram. There, users publish 95 million photos and videos every day. Add the two platforms together, and you've got more than 217 billion social media posts made throughout the year.

