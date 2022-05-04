Check out the new East Devon Trail bikepacking route spanning 185km / 115mi

The East Devon Trail is a new long-distance and multi-surface bikepacking route, starting and finishing in the county’s capital of Exeter, over in the South West of England.

Proud Devonian, Katherine Moore – a zoologist by training and cycling writer by trade – curated the route as a showcase for the stunning roads, trails and views the region has to offer.

Rather than being simply the back drop to a race course for a select few to trade Fastest Known Times over, the East Devon Trail was designed to show something a little different.

(Image credit: ForTheHellOfIt.cc)

Pop that competitive mindset to one side and try adopting a different pace for this one – it’s no accident that the EDT winds its way through a variety of nature reserves, gorgeous towns, quaint villages and the odd dog-leg to a viewpoint.

The intention has been to show the incredible wildlife of East Devon and its rare lowland heath. There are migratory bird service stations, nation-leading species reintroductions and, of course, the marvellous vistas and views along the gravel tracks that accompany them.

Then there’s the more earthly satisfactions of fish and chips on the beach, farm shops bursting with local produce and delicious cream teas. (If it’s not too personal a revelation, Katherine Moore herself falls into the #creamfirst camp. Though surely the most fundamental question is really: what cream? Whipped or clotted…?)

Sustainable travel

(Image credit: ForTheHellOfIt.cc)

Accessibility has been a key consideration. The East Devon Trail deliberately starts and finishes at the main train station in Exeter, catering for car-less travel. It’s also possible to link up the trail with other established bikepacking routes, as the EDT intentionally strays – just a little – into Dorset to the border town of Lyme Regis, where you meet the Wessex Ridgeway and Old Chalk Way routes.

The East Devon Trail can be viewed – and the GPX file downloaded – on Komoot, by following the link here. Otherwise you can follow the link from the box below.

The East Devon Trail was created in partnership with local stakeholders, including Devon Wildlife Trust, Wild East Devon, the Pebblebed Heath Conservation Trust, the RSPB and East Devon AONB.

While enjoying the East Devon Trail is free, riders are strongly urged to consider donating to the local FORCE Cancer Charity to help fund their vital work. FORCE (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter) became a charity in 1987, with a Cancer Support and Information Centre at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital that has supported many families in the decades since.