Flippin' marvellous - a collapsible helmet that fits in your bag

I'd hazard a guess that commuters will look for anything that makes their daily ride to and from work just a little easier. While the rewards are many, it still requires serious dedication to continue the journeys across the seasons. So having the right kit can make a world of difference.

Here we look at two products designed to tackle a couple of issues faced by urban cyclists - what to do with your helmet when it's not on your head, and how to best navigate a busy landscape that you can't always tackle seated on your bike.

The former is a question that the Newlane helmet hopes to answer by incorporating folding technology into the design. The latter sees a handle added to the back of a saddle to help manoeuvre heavy e-bikes around the city.

And that's not all. We also consider some new clothing from Rapha and Van Rysel.

Newlane helmet

(Image credit: Newlane)

Commuting by bike generally has a few downsides, and carrying a helmet around when it’s not on your head is certainly one of them. I’ve experienced first-hand the annoyance of a helmet clipped to a backpack, knocking around as I walked. And I’m guessing that Dom and Josh Newton had too.

Six years ago the two set about designing a bike helmet for urban use that would be both safe and easy to carry around. After plenty of ups and downs, the British-made helmet is now available for pre-order, ahead of its full October launch.

(Image credit: Newlane)

Called the Newlane, it’s designed to fold down so it can fit comfortably into a bag; essentially it becomes half the size, thanks to the Flip-Clip technology, which sees the crown flipped into the base. But despite its compact dimensions, it’s surpassed the EN 1078 safety standard, which means it should offer comparable protection to regular helmets.

Weighing a claimed 470 grams, it’s heavier than most road-specific lids but competitive with many commuter and e-bike models. Other details include a Fidlock magnetic buckle & rear reflector - and because it’s made without using glue, it can be recycled.

Garmin Coach levels up for cyclists

Garmin has released new updates to its Garmin Coach functionality. The brand says the updates are part of its commitment to helping customers achieve their goals, and will be available across the Garmin Edge cycle computer and Smartwatch ranges.

On the cycling side, the new updates will allow riders to access workout plans in a new way.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Now, as well as having access to pre-built plans for riders of all levels, Garmin Coach will pull data from its recovery metrics to build personalized training plans that adapt to your condition day by day.

Alongside the new Coach functionality, Garmin has also released a few other tech-based features on its devices, beginning with Garmin Share. The Share functionality will allow riders to quickly share saved locations, courses and workouts with other nearby, compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers.

Brilliant too is the new Road Hazard feature. This allows you as a rider to report hazards such as potholes, and oil spills out on the road, which can then be communicated with other Garmin Edge users in real-time. The Group Ride functions will also incorporate features such as live location sharing within a group, and in-ride leader boards for those who like to bring some competition to the club run.

Selle Italia GT-5 saddle

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

Like the Newlane helmet, the GT-5 saddle is designed for commuters, specifically those who ride e-bikes. And like the foldable helmet, it's also made with a focus on the environment.

In a similar fashion, Selle Italia has eliminated the use of glue and solvents, which are known pollutants. Instead, the Lock-On system sees the padding mechanically attached to the body of the saddle to avoid one of the phases of production that is most harmful to the environment.

(Image credit: Selle Italia)

The padding is made from Ethylene Vinyl Acetate; EVA is known to be light but with shock-absorbing properties. Selle Italia says the saddle frame is also designed to add flex, with the combination aimed at providing “greater comfort for the cyclist”.

Perhaps the most visually intriguing component of the GT-5 is the integrated handle. Given that e-bikes are typically heavier than regular commuter bikes, it seems like a sound concept, especially if you have to lug your bike up and down stairs or carry it on and off a train.

Its commuter credentials are further enhanced by a reflective insert that’s designed to improve visibility in low-light conditions. The €54.90 price tag also means it won’t break the bank.

Rapha20 BYBORRE gilet

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha’s 20th-anniversary celebrations include the release of several special edition Rapha20 products. And next up is the BYBORRE gilet.

As the name states, it’s a collaborative effort with the Amsterdam-based textile maker BYBORRE. It uses a knitted fabric that blends recycled man-made fibres with merino wool. Rapha says the material is a result of innovative processes that are designed to be “less wasteful, less harmful and less rigid.”

(Image credit: Rapha)

Judging from the images, the gilet looks to be designed for use off the bike, as much as on it. It features a distinctly outdoors aesthetic, with a two-way zip and both side and chest pockets.

As a nod to Rapha's founding principles, the dark grey option even has a quote from Rapha’s founder Simon Mottram woven into the fabric, that reads "The ultimate performance and style with no compromise on either”.

Van Rysel AW24 collection

(Image credit: Van Rysel)

With the dog days of summer now behind us, it’s time to start prepping your cycling wardrobe accordingly. Cold starts, intermittent rain showers, blustery winds…riding through the autumn and winter months tests the adage there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.

According to Van Rysel, it launched its AW24 range with the unpredictable weather of the Flanders region in mind. This should then equate to clothing that handles plenty of muck and misery. And being Van Rysel, it has done so at prices that undercut many of its rivals.

(Image credit: Van Rysel)

The collection has two lines, RCR and EDR, designed for the racer and the endurance rider. New items include a unisex long-sleeve jersey for under £60, a jacket for high-intensity rides that’s priced at £44.99 and some women-specific bib tights for £39.99. Existing products have been refreshed, which means the RCR Extreme jacket, bib shorts and tights all return, as the EDR men’s jacket.