Helmets are getting lighter and more aero - but are they getting safer?

Bike helmets are touted as being more aero or better vented but are these modern designs also offering improved protection?

Female cyclist fastens a helmet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

Modern bike helmets typically come with a myriad of claims. Given that many premium options are designed with bike racing in mind, these are often performance-related. The best bike helmets purport to be more aerodynamic or better ventilated, and they certainly are getting lighter, but are they any safer?

It’s a fair assumption that when you buy a helmet it’s fit for purpose. All helmets sold by legitimate retailers will have passed a safety standard for the specific country it's sold in. In the US it’s the SNELL standard, while in the UK and Europe it’s EN 1078 and you’ll see a sticker on the helmet to verify that it meets the requirements.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1