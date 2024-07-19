New Pinarello Bolide F TT will be at the Olympics, Rapha releases its latest Artist Collection and fizik blurs the lines between road and gravel

Friday tech roundup 19 July 2024
Big races bring new tech, and with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games coming up, there’ll be plenty of exciting new things to look out for. Pinarello’s updated Bolide F TT is one such bike, with many updates mirroring those of the Bolide F HR. Technology that’s good enough for Ganna’s hour record will give the INEOS Grenadiers the best chances of success.

Some stylish new kit has landed too. Rapha’s latest Artist Collection collaboration, with Yoon Hyup, and some crossover cycling shoes from fizik, which will interest fans of mixed-terrain riding. 

