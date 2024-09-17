State Bicycle Co. launches new version of the popular Carbon Monster Fork: a budget-friendly upgrade to transform your gravel bike

American bike brand, State Bicycle Co, known for its wallet-friendly offerings, has released a new version of its very popular Carbon Monster Fork.

Designed with adventure and versatility in mind, the latest version of the off-road fork sports a flip chip, enabling the user to toggle between 49mm or 55.5mm offset, thereby empowering riders with the flexibility to fine-tune their bike's handling for different trail conditions.

A flip chip is a small, adjustable mechanism around the fork’s thru axle that allows riders to adjust the geometry of their bike to suit different terrains or riding preferences. In this case, by flipping the chip, you can slightly change the angle of the front fork, making the bike slacker for technical terrain and big loads or steeper for quicker handling and gravel racing.



The flip chip on State Bicycle Co.'s Carbon Monster Fork v2 (Image credit: State Bicycle Co.)

While flip chips are by no means unique or groundbreaking technology, this new product announcement offers potential customers enhanced versatility and allows me to talk about a product I actually use myself.

When I bought a Surly Midnight Special frameset to build up as a sturdy, inexpensive around-town or bikepacking bike, the first upgrade I looked for was a carbon adventure fork. The steel Surly fork looks great and has all the accessory mounts I’d want for a front rack, fenders and/or bikepacking bags. It is, however, weighty and so I acquired the original State Bicyle Co. Carbon Monster Fork because of its ample accessory mounts and decently light weight given its sub-$300 (230GBP) price tag.

Why upgrade my bike’s fork?

Rook's Surly Midnight Special with the original State Bicycle Co. Carbon Monster Fork (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

If you ride a metal bike there are some significant benefits to upgrading to a carbon fork, weight reduction prime among them. Carbon fibre is renowned for its high strength-to-weight ratio and a carbon fork can shave off a substantial amount of weight from your bike. Weight isn’t the be all end all of course, but between the weight savings and the increased stiffness of the carbon fork, I’ve found that the upgrade gave my steel steed a nimbler, more responsive and more efficient ride feel.

Carbon fibre is also excellent at dampening the vibrations from the rough surface below. When riding on gravel or rough roads, the carbon fork, paired with some wide tyres, act as a shock absorber, enhancing control and reducing the impact on your hands, arms and upper body. This makes for a more comfortable ride, particularly over long distances, where fatigue and discomfort can set in over time.

Even if your bike already has a carbon fork, a bikepacking or so-called utility fork is worth considering if you’re looking to expand your bike’s versatility. Both the original and the v2 models feature six accessory mounts as well as fender mounts, offering plenty of options for attaching water bottle or gear cages and bags to free up space on the frames while keeping your load balanced. On trips that necessitated more gear, I’ve found that by using the fork mounts allows for a more modular packing system, distributing weight more evenly and improving overall bike handling—especially on uneven surfaces.

The V2

State Bicycle Co.'s Carbon Monster Fork v2 (Image credit: State Bicycle Co.)

The latest version, the Carbon Monster Fork v2 , builds on the success of the original by adding the flip chip for even more versatility. Like its predecessor, the fork is constructed from high-grade carbon fibre that’s engineered to handle the bumps and ruts of rough terrain and carry a load while keeping your ride light(er) and agile.

The flip chip offers two fork offsets: 49mm for tighter handling across twisty-turny terrain or a longer rake of 55.5mm for a more stable ride.

The disc-brake only fork will take 700c or 27.5”/650b wheels and can fit tyres up to a monstrous size of 27.5” x 2.4” or 700 x 58mm.

Uncut, the fork weighs 510grams and retails for $299.99 (roughly £ 228).