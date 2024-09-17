State Bicycle Co. launches new version of the popular Carbon Monster Fork: a budget-friendly upgrade to transform your gravel bike

Designed with adventure in mind, the latest version sports a flip chip and fits tyres up to the monstrous size of 27.5” x 2.4” or 700 x 58mm.

State Bicycle Co. Carbon Monster Fork V2
(Image credit: State Bicycle Co.)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

American bike brand, State Bicycle Co, known for its wallet-friendly offerings, has released a new version of its very popular Carbon Monster Fork.

Designed with adventure and versatility in mind, the latest version of the off-road fork sports a flip chip, enabling the user to toggle between 49mm or 55.5mm offset, thereby empowering riders with the flexibility to fine-tune their bike's handling for different trail conditions.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

