Tech of the week: Campagnolo waves in new Shamal wheels, Cannondale's SuperSix EVO LAB71 team replica is yours to buy and Classified broadens its drivetrain ecosystem to include an aero crankset and chainring

Roll on wavy Campagnolo Shamal Dual Profile wheels, ride a Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 that's as close as you'll get to the pro bike, and upgrade your Powershift system with an aero crankset and chainring. In the indoor cycling world, Fulgaz has been bought out by Rouvy

Campagnolo Shamal Dual Profile wheels
(Image credit: Campagnolo)
Jump to category:
By
published

Since their inception in 1992, Campagnolo Shamal wheels have always featured ground-breaking innovations. The latest edition incorporates a wavy Dual Profile rim and new carbon layup, creating a rigid structure that Campy says doesn’t sacrifice comfort for endurance road and mixed-terrain riding.

You can now get hold of a bike that’s almost identical to one used by World Tour riders, as Cannondale is selling its SuperSix EVO LAB71 Team Edition. Cannondale says it is 99% team spec (although your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the 1%). So, if you’ve got deep pockets then you can see what difference it makes to your riding.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1