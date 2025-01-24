Tech of the week: Campagnolo waves in new Shamal wheels, Cannondale's SuperSix EVO LAB71 team replica is yours to buy and Classified broadens its drivetrain ecosystem to include an aero crankset and chainring

Since their inception in 1992, Campagnolo Shamal wheels have always featured ground-breaking innovations. The latest edition incorporates a wavy Dual Profile rim and new carbon layup, creating a rigid structure that Campy says doesn’t sacrifice comfort for endurance road and mixed-terrain riding.

You can now get hold of a bike that’s almost identical to one used by World Tour riders, as Cannondale is selling its SuperSix EVO LAB71 Team Edition. Cannondale says it is 99% team spec (although your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the 1%). So, if you’ve got deep pockets then you can see what difference it makes to your riding.

Classified’s Powershift has already revolutionised the drivetrain, and now an aero crankset and chainring are available to match. Those who have bought into the integrated rear hub system can get one step closer to turning their whole setup Classified.

For fans of indoor training, you may be familiar with FulGaz and even more so with Rouvy. Rouvy has now acquired FulGaz and, although not much is set to change in the short term, they will eventually become a single platform.

Iconic Campagnolo Shamal wheels get an innovative upgrade

The waves enable the inclusion of shorter spokes for improved rigidity (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo Shamals are synonymous with innovation. Introduced in 1992, these fast aluminium road and track wheels were considered groundbreaking and proved a favourite at the highest level of the sport. The technology has evolved, but the Dual Profile (or double height) of the latest edition keeps the Shamal reputation alive.

Aside from creating an eye-catching aesthetic, the 45/40mm modular rim profile allows the use of shorter spokes in a G3 lacing pattern unique to Campagnolo. According to the brand, this lacing geometry, together with a carbon fibre layup that evenly distributes loads, results in rigidity, comfort and aerodynamic performance in perfect balance. The wheelset's a claimed 105 grams lighter than its predecessor despite the deeper rim.

These Shamals, as with the previous edition, edge more towards endurance road, gravel and all-terrain riding, and the 2-Way Fit system means they can be set up tubeless or with inner tubes. They respond to the trend for improved versatility and wider tyres (28mm plus), and may be just the thing for riders looking for mixed-terrain performance with no compromise to comfort.

Get your hands on a Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 team replica

Now you can ride pretty much the same bike as Richard Carapaz

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Your legs and lungs may not match up to those of the pros but your bike certainly can. The EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly-Cannondale teams are riding the Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 in 2025, and now the Team Edition is available to us mere mortals.

There’s no new tech to shout about here as the latest SuperSix EVO LAB71 model has been out for a while. Rather, this bike is a celebration of a ten-year partnership between EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale — fuelled by innovation and filled with many notable victories — and as close as you’ll get to the real thing.

It’s kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Vision Metron 60 SL carbon wheels and a whole host of other top drawer components and finishing kit (or you can purchase just the frameset). If you’re already a fan of the bold pinks of EF Pro Cycling team kits, then you’ll be equally excited by the paint job on this bike, blending current team design with a nod to Cannondale’s beginnings.

You can’t ignore the price however; this bike will set you back £12,500. Even with the soaring prices of recent years, it sits at the higher end of pro-level machines and you’ll have to decide for yourself if it’s worth it.

New aero crankset and chainring brings Classified's offerings closer to a complete drivetrain

The aero crankset and chainring broaden Classified's drivetrain ecosystem (Image credit: Classified)

Classified is broadening its range with a chainring and carbon crankset combination. Having already revolutionised shifting with its Powershift two-speed integrated rear hub, this latest release complements the system and will bring riders who have already adopted Powershift closer to a complete 1x Classified drivetrain.

Designed for performance on road and gravel, the carbon crank arms are light and the chainring has a closed-face design that not only makes it stiff and aerodynamically efficient but one that also looks fast.

The crank arm length is currently limited to 170mm, so there’s no good option for those of us with shorter legs. The Shimano and SRAM compatible chainring is available in five sizes: 46T - 54T, and, technically, in black and purple, but you’ll have to get sponsored by Classified to get your hands on the latter.

Fulgaz sold to Rouvy

The top twenty Fulgaz routes are now available in Rouvy (Image credit: FulGaz/ROUVY)

Fulgaz, an indoor cycling platform owned by the Ironman Group since 2021, has now been sold off to Rouvy. Rouvy and Fulgaz have a lot in common although the latter may be less familiar to many cyclists and caters more to triathletes. However, they’re both immersive apps for indoor training, allowing you to ride real routes and follow training plans. It’s still early days of the acquisition, and not much will change for Fulgaz users in the short term.

For now, the top twenty routes in Fulgaz will be added to the routes available on Rouvy. The longer-term plan, however, is to eventually bring the best features of Fulgaz over to Rouvy. Rouvy’s CEO, Petr Samek said: “We will spend some time fully assessing the situation, listening to their [Fulgaz users] views and making sure all FulGaz users can enjoy a smooth and satisfactory experience but we think it makes no sense to keep both platforms open and will eventually be transitioning Fulgaz to Rouvy”.

Ironman will still be in the picture though, as Rouvy has partnered with the company and will become its official digital sports platform.