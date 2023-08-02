Gravel racers are the target for this new titanium frame from Moots

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Colorado brand Moots has announced its new range-topping Routt CRD gravel bike, focussed solely on gravel racing. The premium brand's new titanium frame is said to incorporate everything Moots has learned from a decade of experience in the gravel sphere.

The CRD (complete race design) now boasts fully internal cable routing, optimization for 42mm gravel tyres, and a whole host of premium build options that include Moots' brand-new carbon componentry - more on that later.

Race focused redesign

The new frameset is based on the brand's RSL (Race Super Light) tube set, which Moots says leads the way for saving weight, whilst retaining the ride quality they have built such a reputation on.

Although Moots haven't quoted any figures regarding frame stiffness, the brand says that it has continued to improve efficiency where power enters the bike (at the bottom bracket).

In contrast, a lighter weight tubing has been used for the seat tube and the seat stays which Moots claims isolates the rider to improve comfort for all-day riding.

(Image credit: Moots)

Although the bike is optimized for tyres around 40-42mm, the Moots fork and rear stays do offer plenty of room for those who wish to squeeze in larger rubber, or even just to allow a healthy amount of mud clearance.

The frameset also boasts 3D-printed dropouts and brake mounts at the rear, which Moots says allows precise alignment for quick accelerations on rougher surfaces - this should help keep disc brake rub to a minimum. The new rear dropouts are also compatible with Sram's Red AXS XPLR groupset.

Mechanics will also rejoice at the inclusion of a threaded T47 bottom bracket, which offers a wide range of groupset compatibility as well as a stiff BB shell platform.

(Image credit: Moots)

Instantly attractive is the frameset's distinct lack of any cables from the shifters to the rear mech. Moots has gone fully integrated with its MOD (Moots Own Design) handlebars, stem, and an updated fork which allows for neat cable management - more on those later.

For those who are truly race-focused, there will likely be a slight aerodynamic advantage here, but Moots doesn't lay out any claims as the design shift is more focused on a neat new look.

Moots MOD Componenents

The new handlebars from moots are currently only available on full build options, but pricing and availability will be updated soon - they are pretty light though, coming in at a claimed just 227grams for 44cm bars.

The bars will be available in 40, 42, 44, and 46cm offerings, all of which come with 80mm of reach, 145mm of drop and a middle of the road 13 degrees of flare to the drops, aimed to offer more control when using the drops.

Moots have gone for a mountain bike standard 35mm clamp size, which allows a bit more room for the internal cable routing too.

(Image credit: Moots)

Stem availability and pricing too will be released in due course, but we do know the stem will be available from 70mm to 120mm in 10mm increments with a 90mm offering weighing a claimed 200 grams (including face plate and hardware).

Alongside that, the stem uses an ACR internal interface, which is commonly used by other component manufacturers - this means the stem should be compatible with other bars and headsets on the market.

The stem is once again designed for a 1"1/8 steerer and a 35mm clamp, and will only be available in a -3 degree version.

(Image credit: Moots)

Finally, the Moots MOD gravel fork, which now comes with fully integrated brake hose routing. The new fork measures 395mm from axle to crown, with a 47mm rake.

Moots say tyre clearance of over 50c is supported which will no doubt be lusted for by those who rode a particularly muddy edition of the Unbound Gravel race earlier this year.

The fork weighs in at a claimed 584 grams which includes a full 350mm of steerer, compression plug, and thru axle.

(Image credit: Moots)

Models and pricing