Three bikes from Specialized, Giant and Cannondale available with the new lightweight SRAM Red AXS groupset

In this connected age, attempts to keep product releases under wraps are largely futile. So while SRAM’s new Red AXS groupset had been the subject of online forum speculation for months (and actually broke cover over the weekend at the Giro and Itzulia Women) it’s nice to actually finally see it in all its glory - and to begin to see which complete bikes will be equipped with the wireless gruppo.

While the list of road bikes donning the new SRAM Red AXS will likely grow over the coming months, we already have the details of quite a number. In fact, the list is a little too long to feature all of the bikes in detail, so we’ve selected a few of our favorite SRAM Red builds available for you to purchase.

Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix EVO

(Image credit: Cannondale)

This Red AXS-equipped Cannondale Lab71 Supersix EVO is quite the machine. Not only does it utilise SRAM’s newest wireless groupset, complete with a Quarq power meter, but it also features an exclusive wheelset.

Until July at least, this is the only bike equipped with Reserve’s Turbulent Aero 42/49 wheels. The rims - 42 and 49mm deep - are laced to the ever-reliable DT Swiss 180 hubs, which benefit from SINC ceramic bearings.

The Lab71 frame is pretty special too. It uses Cannondale’s new Series 0 carbon construction, helping it to a claimed weight of just 770 grams, paint included. This latest iteration of the SuperSix EVO is said to be faster too, apparently to the tune of 12 watts at 45 km/h. Little wonder then why it's the choice of the EF Education WorldTour teams.

Elsewhere you get the MOMO Design R-One integrated cockpit, which is created to reduce drag and no doubt assist in shaving off a few of those watts. Unsurprisingly all this goodness comes at a cost, with the bike retailing for $16,000 or £12,500.

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

(Image credit: Specialized)

Another brand offering its WorldTour-approved race bike with the new Red AXS is Specialized. It’s a set-up that’s currently been ridden by Demi Vollering and her SD-Worx team to great success. For this build, Specialized has elected to equip the S-Works SL8 with a 48/35 chainset - with a Quarq power meter - and a 10-33t cassette.

The frameset is constructed using the US brand’s Fact 12r carbon and features a new aerodynamic nose cone dubbed the Speed Sniffer. It adds up to a frame that weighs a claimed 685g but is said to be stiffer than the SL7 and faster than the old Venge.

Lightweight is a continued theme. The new Red AXS groupset is reported to be the lightest electronic groupset available, while the Roval Rapide integrated cockpit has a claimed weight of just 310g. The wheelset - Roval’s tubeless Rapide CLX II - isn’t too portly either, tipping the scales at just over 1,500g for the pair. All told, the bike has a claimed weight of 6.66kg or 14lb 11oz for a size 56 and will retail at £12,000 or £12,500 for the limited glacial metallic paint job.

Specialized is also releasing SRAM Red-equipped versions of its featherweight S-Works Aethos road bike and its endurance-focussed S-Works Roubaix model.

Giant TCR Advanced SL 0

(Image credit: Giant)

The TCR Advanced SL 0 is Giant’s range-topping all-rounder - which makes it a natural fit for SRAM’s premium groupset.

Giant has opted to equip the TCR with a 35/48 chainset, complete with an integrated Quarq power meter. It pairs this with the new XG-1290 cassette in a 10-33t option. It seems a sensible fit for a race bike that’s designed to tackle a range of terrain.

Away from the Red AXS groupset, the bike is built around a frameset made using Giant’s Advanced SL-Grade carbon. This is matched to an integrated seatpost made from the same material and Giant’s Contact SLR handlebar, which has a 10.5 degree flare at the drops - another nod to the bike’s versatile nature.

The wheels, tires and saddle all come courtesy of in-house component brand, Cadex. The hoops are the Cadex 40 Max model, which are ridden by the Jayco AlUla team and feature hookless rims, carbon spokes and have a claimed weight of just 1,249g. These are shod with Race GC tires in a 28mm width. The saddle is the Amp model with carbon rails. And the cost? RRP is £11,999.