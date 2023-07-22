You won't miss Canyon-SRAM at this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
Canyon-SRAM rolls out a popping kit for the second edition of the women's French Grand Tour
Canyon-SRAM will be sporting a bold, custom outfit for the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which gets underway this Sunday. The men's event has seen a number of beautiful bikes and many teams debuted special edition kits to the sport's biggest race. The women’s event will sports some fresh looks as well.
The likes of Polish champion Kasia Niewiadoma will stand out on the eight stages of this year's race with custom-painted Canyon Ultimate and Aeroad CFR race bikes and a bold kit to match.
Kit sponsor Etxeondo has worked alongside Canyon's global creative director Ultan Coyle to design a kit that is said to take inspiration from the team's original 'Astral Burn' aesthetic that was released all the way back in 2015.
Beyond the intrepid pink and orange block colours, the design also features disorganized looking arrows throughout, similar to what you may see on a weather map.
"I used satellite imagery of weather systems as a base and then layered meteorological data and wind patterns to give the print depth and chaos," explains Coyle.
With Zwift as an official partner to both Canyon-SRAM and the Tour de France Femmes, it is no surprise to see a healthy dose of orange and pink throughout, which Coyle confirms is "a nod to the colours of [our] team partner". Neat too, is the 'Zwift font Z' which can be seen in the 'Allez' block writing which can be found across the back of the shoulders.
Though brave, we think the pink and orange work well together - and at the very least the team's soigneurs won't have any trouble spotting their riders in the feed zone.
The custom colourway on the team's Canyon CFR race bikes is equally conspicuous too. Canyon-SRAM riders have the a choice of the Aeroad CFR for flat day duties, and the Ultimate CFR, Canyon's climbing bike, for the hilly days.
In keeping with the kit, the bikes are split front and rear with orange and pink block colours respectively. Meteorological accents can once again be found throughout, adding to the organized 'chaos' theme.
Particularly daring, are the yellow block Canyon and Zwift logos, which are probably the most polarizing part of the whole look.
Beyond the paint job, it's business as usual for the team's bikes - they're equipped with the latest SRAM Red AXS groupsets and roll on Zipp's Firecrest wheelsets - depth depending on the terrain.
Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer.
