Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter headline Great Britain squad for Track World Championships

Dame Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter are among the names selected to represent Great Britain at this year’s UCI Track World Championships in Paris, France.

The 20-rider squad, announced today by British Cycling, includes a raft of former Olympic and world champions, who will compete at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines next week.

Hayter, the reigning omnium world champion, is expected to be a core member of Great Britain’s team pursuit squad at the event. Likely to join the Ineos Grenadiers rider in the four-man team are Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood and World Hour record holder Dan Bigham.

A time trialist by trade, Bigham's selection marks his first ever call-up to the British team pursuit squad. Speaking to Cycling Weekly, the 31-year-old said he was “really excited” and was “looking forward to the opportunity”.

“I think the Hour record training and preparation in general has made me a better pursuiter across the board,” said Bigham, who will also compete in the individual pursuit.

The aerodynamicist added that winning a rainbow jersey would be the “absolute icing, cherry, dusting, sprinkles on what’s been a pretty awesome year.”

The women’s endurance squad at the competition will be led by Kenny, the most successful British female athlete of all time. The seven-time world champion will race alongside Neah Evans, Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Jess Roberts, Megan Barker and Katie Archibald, who returns to the track for the first time in six months.

In April, Archibald underwent surgery on a collarbone fracture suffered in a crash at the Nations Cup in Glasgow. The double Olympic champion returned to training the following month, but was hit by a car, causing ligament damage in both her ankles. She subsequently withdrew from August’s Commonwealth Games.

Six of the 20 riders will make their Track World Championships debuts at next week’s event. These include 26-year-old Will Perrett, woman’s endurance trio Morris, Lewis and Roberts, and sprinters Lauren Bell and Emma Finucane.

The 2022 UCI Tissot Track World Championships will begin on 12 October, running until 16 October.

The full Great Britain squad, including the reserves, is listed below.

Men’s endurance

Ollie Wood

Rhys Britton

Dan Bigham

Ethan Hayter

Ethan Vernon

Will Perrett

Reserves

Kian Emadi

Will Tidball

Men’s sprint

Ali Fielding

Jack Carlin

Hamish Turnbull

Reserves

Hayden Norris

Joe Truman

Women’s endurance

Laura Kenny

Neah Evans

Anna Morris

Josie Knight

Katie Archibald

Sophie Lewis

Jess Roberts

Megan Barker

Reserves

Maddie Leech

Ella Barnwell

Kate Richardson

Eluned King

Women’s sprint

Sophie Capewell

Lauren Bell

Emma Finucane

Reserve

Milly Tanner