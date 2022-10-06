Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter headline Great Britain squad for Track World Championships
The 20-rider team will compete in Paris next week
Dame Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter are among the names selected to represent Great Britain at this year’s UCI Track World Championships in Paris, France.
The 20-rider squad, announced today by British Cycling, includes a raft of former Olympic and world champions, who will compete at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines next week.
Hayter, the reigning omnium world champion, is expected to be a core member of Great Britain’s team pursuit squad at the event. Likely to join the Ineos Grenadiers rider in the four-man team are Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood and World Hour record holder Dan Bigham.
A time trialist by trade, Bigham's selection marks his first ever call-up to the British team pursuit squad. Speaking to Cycling Weekly, the 31-year-old said he was “really excited” and was “looking forward to the opportunity”.
“I think the Hour record training and preparation in general has made me a better pursuiter across the board,” said Bigham, who will also compete in the individual pursuit.
The aerodynamicist added that winning a rainbow jersey would be the “absolute icing, cherry, dusting, sprinkles on what’s been a pretty awesome year.”
The women’s endurance squad at the competition will be led by Kenny, the most successful British female athlete of all time. The seven-time world champion will race alongside Neah Evans, Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Jess Roberts, Megan Barker and Katie Archibald, who returns to the track for the first time in six months.
In April, Archibald underwent surgery on a collarbone fracture suffered in a crash at the Nations Cup in Glasgow. The double Olympic champion returned to training the following month, but was hit by a car, causing ligament damage in both her ankles. She subsequently withdrew from August’s Commonwealth Games.
Six of the 20 riders will make their Track World Championships debuts at next week’s event. These include 26-year-old Will Perrett, woman’s endurance trio Morris, Lewis and Roberts, and sprinters Lauren Bell and Emma Finucane.
The 2022 UCI Tissot Track World Championships will begin on 12 October, running until 16 October.
The full Great Britain squad, including the reserves, is listed below.
Men’s endurance
Ollie Wood
Rhys Britton
Dan Bigham
Ethan Hayter
Ethan Vernon
Will Perrett
Reserves
Kian Emadi
Will Tidball
Men’s sprint
Ali Fielding
Jack Carlin
Hamish Turnbull
Reserves
Hayden Norris
Joe Truman
Women’s endurance
Laura Kenny
Neah Evans
Anna Morris
Josie Knight
Katie Archibald
Sophie Lewis
Jess Roberts
Megan Barker
Reserves
Maddie Leech
Ella Barnwell
Kate Richardson
Eluned King
Women’s sprint
Sophie Capewell
Lauren Bell
Emma Finucane
Reserve
Milly Tanner
