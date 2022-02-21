How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022: Live stream the first cobbled Classic of the season
If you can't be in Belgium for Opening Weekend you might as well watch it on the TV
The Classics are finally back this weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and here’s how you can live stream the Belgian one-day race.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, which form Opening Weekend, are two of the few races that have remained undisturbed in their usual calendar spot throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, Davide Ballerini (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) beat out Groupama-FDJ's British rider Jake Stewart in the sprint, with Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Premier Tech) third.
This year will once again see a number of notable names racing for one of the first big wins available this season.
The 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad takes place on Saturday, February 26 with both the men and women racing.
In the men’s race, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl takes a stacked line-up, although will be there without defending champion Davide Ballerini. Instead, Yves Lampaert and Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen will feature, as will past Omloop victor Zdenek Štybar.
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are two other big names on the start list, while Classics veterans Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroën) and John Degenkolb (DSM) will also be present.
Meanwhile, in the women's edition, world champion Elisa Balsamo will race in the rainbow jersey for Trek-Segafredo, a strong field also including Lotte Kopecky (SDWorx), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Lorena Wiebes (DSM).
If you can't be in Belgium to get the mud kicked up directly into your face at the roadside, your only other option, really, is to watch the action on television.
Here are all the ways you can live stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022:
WATCH OMLOOP HET NIEUWSBLAD 2021 IN THE UK
There was some concern for British cycling fans in 2021 leading up to the first cobbled Classic of the year, as regular cycling broadcasters GCN and Eurosport had been unable to obtain rights to show the racing.
Luckily, just three days before the race, GCN and Eurosport announced they had been able to broker a last-minute deal with the race organiser to obtain the rights to show the race.
Things are much calmer for 2022, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be broadcast as usual on both GCN and Eurosport on Saturday.
The women’s race will be live on GCN+ 3.30pm-4.30pm, while the men's race will be broadcast from 12.30pm-4.30pm, according to their schedule.
To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.
Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with a special launch offer of £19.99 for the year currently available.
Not at home for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.
You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).
There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.
LIVE STREAM OMLOOP HET NIEUWSBLAD 2021 FROM THE USA, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be available to watch in the USA, Canada and Australia thanks to FloBikes, which will have live coverage from both the men’s and women’s races.
Coverage from the men’s race will start at 8am EST and finish at around 11.30am, with the women’s race being shown from 10.30am EST and finishing around 11.30am.
To watch Flo Bikes you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).
WATCH OMLOOP HET NIEUWSBLAD 2021 IN EUROPE
If you’re a cycling fan living in mainland Europe, there are a few options available for you to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Firstly, GCN and Eurosport will have exclusive broadcast rights to the racing across most of Europe, except for Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg where the racing will be live non-exclusively.
The action will also be shown live on Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, L’Equipe in France and NOS in the Netherlands.
