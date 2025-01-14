Introducing the Rayner Foundation's 2025 cohort of next generation racers

38 young men and women will receive funding for this year, supporting their ability to race

Ella Jamieson at the British National Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

A collection of 38 young British cyclists - 35 men and three women - have been chosen for Rayner Foundation funding for 2025.

The charity, entering its 30th year, supports young Brits hoping to forge a racing career abroad, and is named after Dave Rayner. Many former recipients have gone on to have professional racing careers and win the biggest bike races, from David Millar to Oscar Onley.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NameTeam
Ben AskeyCC Étupes
Brandon BaldacciCiclista Rostese
Ollie BoarerSCO Dijon
Ben BrightASPTT Nancy
Joe BrookesAVC Aix
Jack BroughAVC Aix
Huw Buck JonesBourg en Bresse
Ben ChiltonMayenne-V&B-Monbana
Taylor ChurchillHubo-Scott
Robyn ClayDAS-Hutchinson
Joe CosgroveLotto-Kern Haus-PSD Bank
Mattie DoddTirol KTC
Alistair GardnerCC Étupes
Alfie GeorgeSCO Dijon
Seb GrindleyLidl Trek Development
James HartleyBriquebec Cotentin
Ella JamiesonMassi-Baix Ter
Max KrasinskiApogé Charente-Maritime
Mark LightfootAVC Aix
Owen LightfootCC Rias Baixas
Matthew LordBriquebec Cotentin
Nick MakinHubo-Scott
Ben MarshApogé Charente-Maritime
Thomas MeadChartres Cyclisme
Adam MitchellVendée-U
Paul OpieChartres Cyclisme
Bradley PerkinsAC Bisontine
Will Piccin-WhiteEFC-L&R-Van Mossel
Alex PickeringTBA
Awen RobertsCanyon-SRAM Generation
Joseph SmithESEG Douai
Will SmithVisma-Lease a Bike Development
Jed SmithsonVisma-Lease a Bike Development
Matt ThompsonBMC Béziers
Lucas TowersCaja Rural U23
Joseph TurnbullSima-Cepial
Callum TwelvesTorres-Trigon
George WoodMGK Vis-Colours for Peace

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1