New Bike Day for Nathan Haas: a special edition Colnago G3-X Dopamine

Mere months after receiving his unique Kansas-inspired Colnago G3-X bike ahead of the Unbound gravel race , it’s New Bike Day yet again for Australian gravel pro Nathan Haas.

Haas, a former WorldTour roadie and Tour of Britain winner, has a busy second half of the gravel racing season ahead of him, including The Rift in Iceland, SBT GRVL in Colorado, USA, and several UCI World Gravel Series events.

This limited edition Colnago gravel bike, called the Dopamine, is one in a series of five unique G3-X models from the Italian brand that are being revealed throughout 2022 and are not for sale.

The Dopamine colorway was inspired by “the sunshine, warmth and energy that Colnago and [Haas] will bring to the cold, black volcanic terrain” of the Rift Gravel Race in Iceland on Saturday, July 23. The Rift traverses across 200 kilometers of black lava stone around the Iceland’s most active volcano, Hekla.

Image 1 of 5 Nathan Haas' Colnago G3-X Dopamine gravel racer (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 5

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter often known as the “happiness hormone” for the role it plays in pleasure, reward, motivation and learning. To that end, Colnago described the paint scheme as a “a hymn to the joy of cycling, the very engine that drives so many enthusiasts to the sport and pushes them to grind out kilometres and kilometres in all weathers and on all types of terrain.”

The G3-X is Colnago’s specific gravel model with cyclocross roots. It was launched in 2019 and has since been ridden to victory at events like the Unbound 200 by Lauren de Crescenzo in 2021.

Haas’ G3-X bike is equipped with a Campagnolo Ekar groupset, a 3D-printed Fizik Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive saddle, and Campagnolo’s new Levante wheels wrapped in Vittoria Terreno Dry tires.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Colnago ) Image 1 of 3

After The Rift, Haas will race the highly popular SBT GRVL in the U.S., some Nova Eroica events and a few more UCI Gravel World Series events. There are 12 races that make up the Gravel World Series calendar, and each race serves as a qualifier for the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championship at the end of the season.

In May, Nathan finished second overall in the second round of the UCI Gravel World Series, the Seven in Nannup, Australia, and fourth in the Poland round in June.