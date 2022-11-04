New Q36.5 team launched by the man behind Qhubeka, riders and staff revealed

The new Q36.5 ProTeam has been formally launched for next season, with riders signed including Britain's Mark Donovan and the USA's Joey Rosskopf.

The Switzerland-registered squad is the latest project from former Dimension Data and Qhubeka boss Doug Ryder, and it takes its name from Italian clothing brand Q36.5.

Vincenzo Nibali has joined as a technical advisor and a brand ambassador, while Alex Sans Vega is head of performance, and Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia as directeurs sportif.

There are seven Italians among the 23-man roster, including Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España stage winner Gianluca Brambilla, and fellow former Trek-Segafredo rider Matteo Moschetti. Among the other riders in the team are ex-Groupama-FDJ leadout man Tobias Ludvigsson, and a pair of Australians from BikeExchange-Jayco, Damien Howson and Jack Bauer.

As a ProTeam, Q36.5 will be forced to rely on invites to the biggest races, although the presence of some big names and Nibali on the staff means they might be favoured by Italian race organisers RCS Sport, who run the Giro.

“Cycling ignites positive change and we believe this roster of riders and staff will live our mission, will be committed to each other, and will race with passion and fight,” Ryder said.

“With progress at the heart of who we are, our goal is also to help communities grow sustainably using the upward mobility that bikes offer. Bikes don’t only bring people together; they also help move them forward.

"As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning; we’re racing to shape the future in a positive way, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development in Africa.”

This continues the mission of the various iterations of the Qhubeka team that Ryder ran in the past; they disappeared from the WorldTour at the end of the 2021 season, only continuing as a Continental development team. This development team will continue, but now rebranded as Q36.5.

There is just one African rider on the ProTeam, Negasi Haylu Abreha, who is Ethiopian champion, and moves across from the development squad.

“We have assembled a talented, motivated and committed group of individuals, who can be competitive in every type of race and terrain,” Sans Vega, the head of performance, said in the press release.

“We want to perform at the highest level from the beginning. The experienced riders who have joined us from the WorldTour bring a wealth of knowledge and will be able to mentor the youngsters in our squad. We have an excellent mix to become one of the best Pro Teams."

Nibali retired at the end of this season after a career that saw him win the Giro d'Italia twice, and the Tour de France and Vuelta a España once.

“After 18 seasons racing at the highest level, I am now excited to continue working in the world of professional cycling in this new role," he said.

"As the team's technical advisor, I will have the opportunity to pass on to the next generation the knowledge I have acquired over all these years as a pro. The collaboration with Q36.5 will see me actively working with the R&D team to develop more and more advanced products."

The full Q36.5 squad for 2023