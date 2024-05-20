'Who TF flagged me?': Tadej Pogačar's achievement marked as questionable on Strava after Giro d’Italia stage victory

The queen stage of race featured the brutal Mortirolo pass and included more than 5,400 metres of elevation

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tadej Pogačar’s incredible stage winning ride to Livigno on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia was flagged on Strava, before being reinstated.

The Slovenian is currently leading the Italian Grand Tour after building an almost unassailable advantage in the general classification by winning the race’s Queen stage. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

