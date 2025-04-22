Tadej Pogačar has shown he's fallible - and that's a good thing

The Slovenian won’t enjoy losing, but it’s better for brand Pog that he sometimes does

Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and Mattias Skjelmose sprint at the end of the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar isn’t supposed to lose. The world champion is victorious in almost everything he turns his hand to, especially when the race is a hilly affair, and he has launched his trademark solo attack. There would have been those who thought about turning their television off after the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider attacked alone with over 40km to go at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. However, as at Paris-Roubaix a week before, Pogačar finished second.

When the Slovenian launches, as he did at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche this season, and in all his historic victories last year from Liège-Bastogne-Liège to the World Championships, that’s usually race over. Such are the power and decisiveness that Pogačar’s attacks are made with that the chasing group almost immediately settles for a race for second place. Soon after he made his move with 45km to go at Amstel the memes were already being posted, the victory Amstel was being put on ice for him. It’s how he won here in 2023, so why wouldn’t it simply happen again?

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest