Tadej Pogačar set to skip Vuelta a España to focus on end of season goals
UAE Team Emirates confirm Slovenian will miss Spanish grand-tour to concentrate on other targets
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
UAE Team Emirates have confirmed this morning that Tadej Pogačar will miss the upcoming Vuelta a España.
The 23-year-old Slovenian finished second to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at the recent Tour de France.
Instead of participating in the final grand-tour of the 2022 season, Pogačar will be targeting smaller one-day races and he will also be on the start line at the World Championships in September.
After a week off where he was seen watching his fiancee, Urška Žigart, at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Pogačar will race the Clásica de San Sebastián this upcoming weekend.
The Slovenian will then be in action at the GP Plouay in France in late August before turning his attention to the World Championships in Wollongong, Australia before targeting Il Lombardia in October.
Pogačar won last year’s Il Lombardia to add another monument to his already glittering Palmarès, and will look to add a second Lombardia victory at the final race of his season.
Despite missing out on a third consecutive overall Tour de France title, the 23-year-old took three stage wins and pushed Vingegaard all the way to Paris.
Just a single bad day on the road to the Col du Granon would cost Pogačar victory. A tactical masterstroke from Jumbo-Visma saw both Vingegaard and Primož Roglič repeatedly attack Pogačar to take the yellow jersey from his shoulders. Vingegaard would then wear it all the way to Paris.
With no Pogačar at the Vuelta, the battle for overall victory will be wide open.
Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley is expected to be present for Bora-Hansgrohe along with Richard Carapaz for Ineos Grenadiers.
The Vuelta a España 2022 will begin on 19 August in Utrecht, The Netherlands. Stage one is a 23.2 kilometre team time-trial.
Racing will conclude in Madrid on September 11.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage three in Épernay with powerful late attack
Marianne Vos takes second on the day to keep hold of the yellow jersey
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Laura Kenny considered quitting cycling at start of year: 'I was at breaking point'
The 30-year-old nearly left the sport after suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Dave Brailsford admits Geraint Thomas proved Ineos management wrong at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers director of sport lauds performance of Welshman along with Tom Pidcock
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe positive for Covid after celebrating comeback win
World Champion wins again on Mur de Huy at Tour de Wallonie before positive result rules him out of racing
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How much prize money did Jonas Vingegaard get for winning the Tour de France?
There was around €2.3 million up for grabs in the 2022 race, with Jonas Vingegaard the largest earner
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration
The history of the Maillot Jaune, the Tour de France yellow jersey, and a look at today's iteration by Santini
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 21 sprint
Jasper Philipsen was first over the finish line as Jonas Vingegaard sealed a Tour de France victory that he and Denmark can be proud of
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Geraint Thomas proves doubters wrong with another Tour de France podium: 'Deep down I knew I could still be good'
It's been a tumultuous three-year journey back to the Tour podium for Thomas
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar, beaten for the first time, vows to return better at next year's Tour de France
The UAE Team Emirates rider says he is 'hungrier' to win more after his first taste of Tour defeat
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Dream scenario' - Another Tour de France, another three stage wins for Wout van Aert
The Belgian proved himself as the most complete rider once again on Saturday
By Adam Becket • Published