Tour de France stage nine preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage nine
Stage nine of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Aigle and finishes in Châtel Les Portes du Soleil.
It’s 47 years since Châtel’s only previous Tour stage finish, Lucien Van Impe the winner of a mountain time trial in the final days of the 1975 race that convinced the Belgian climber that he could contend for the yellow jersey. His success augured well, as he won the overall crown the following year.
When is stage nine of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage nine takes place on Sunday, July 10 starting at 11:45 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:44 BST.
How long is stage nine of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage nine will be 192.9 km long.
Tour de France stage nine: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Aigle
|192.9km
|11:45
|Semsales
|136.4km
|13:08
|Col de la Croix
|61.1km
|15:11
|Châtel
|0km
|16:44
Tour de France stage nine route
From the start close to the UCI’s HQ in Aigle, the riders will complete a large circle at the eastern end of Lake Geneva, crossing the Col des Mosses and the more testing Col de la Croix, before heading over the long but steady Pas de Morgins to French soil for the final and very straightforward 4km ascent to Châtel that will be a big-ring blast for the stage contenders and GC favourites.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France stage nine: what to expect
Like the two previous uphill finishes, this stage offers a nice balance, potentially favouring both breakaway specialists and GC contenders. The former are likely to be buoyed by the comparative ease of the finish, which may encourage the favourites to hold back on all-out attacks until the bigger mountains that come after the rest day. The critical climb for all those with hopes of featuring on the podium today is the Pas de Morgins, which is steady but quite long. Setting a rapid tempo here will thin out the break, if it’s still clear, and the GC favourites.
Tour de France stage nine: riders to watch
If the yellow jersey favourites do decide to go on the offensive today, this looks like ideal terrain for defending champion Tadej Pogačar and his Slovenian compatriot Primož Roglič, who are both equipped with the climbing ability and, significantly, the finishing speed that will make a difference on the final two climbs.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Wout van Aert powers to victory on stage eight of the Tour de France with perfectly timed sprint
The Belgian came around Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews to record his second victory at this year's Tour
By Adam Hart • Published
-
Kristen Faulkner takes a stunning solo win at the Giro Donne
Van Vleuten loses time but easily maintains a commanding lead going into Sunday’s final stage
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Wout van Aert powers to victory on stage eight of the Tour de France with perfectly timed sprint
The Belgian came around Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews to record his second victory at this year's Tour
By Adam Hart • Published
-
'I'm looking forward to good hotels' - the Tour de France tackles Switzerland, its fourth country in a week
It will be a big moment for the four Swiss riders in the peloton, albeit a brief one
By Adam Becket • Published
-
All the riders and staff that have been fined at the Tour de France 2022 after stage seven
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The lone American to have worn the yellow jersey, and the four who were stripped of their achievements
Officially, the last time an American wore the yellow jersey was in the Tour de France of 1991
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'We expect war every day' — Pogačar in race lead at Tour de France, but Jumbo-Visma ready to take fight to him
Two stage wins and the yellow jersey already for the Slovenian, but most of the climbs are still to come
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We've got cards to play': Geraint Thomas looks ahead to week two of the Tour de France
Super Planche des Belles Filles sees the first mountain showdown between the GC riders, as Pogačar wins again
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour de France stage eight preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage eight
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
An inflatable bath of cold water: Adam Yates’ solution to Tour de France heat
The Ineos Grenadiers rider could have picked a more attractive location than a car park, but it looked like he enjoyed it none the less
By Adam Becket • Published