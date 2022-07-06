Tour de France stage six preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from today's stage
Stage six of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Binche, and finishes 212.9 kilometres later, in Longwy.
As today’s stage runs through perfect breakaway country maybe some overall contenders will be tempted to slip a beer from the renowned brewing town of Binche in their back pocket to quench their thirst on the race’s longest stage – maybe.
When is stage six of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage six takes place on Thursday, July 7. It will start at 11.15am BST, and is estimated to finish at 16.29 BST.
How long is stage six of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage six will be 219.9km long.
Tour de France stage six: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Binche
|220.2km
|11.15
|Carignan
|73.9km
|14:44
|Cote de Montigny sur Chiers
|14.9km
|16.08
|Longwy
|0km
|16:29
Tour de France stage six route
Although the parcours looks like a nailed on day for the break to succeed, the punchy finish could well mean any escapees will be hunted down by a peloton packed with riders who’ll fancy their chances of success.
The finale is a little different from the one where Peter Sagan won in 2017. It’s been beefed up significantly with the addition of the Côte de Pulventeux 6km from the finish. Averaging 12% for 800m, it should shake out some wannabe stage winners. Following that, the riders will hit the Côte des Religieuses, which winds for 1.6km up to the finish, the gradient briefly reaching 11%.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France stage six: what to expect
Timing is key to success on this stage. Back in 2017, BMC, notably Richie Porte, worked hard to set up Greg Van Avermaet, while Bora’s Rafał Majka sat in behind them with Peter Sagan on his wheel. With 250 metres remaining, Sagan decided it was time to take advantage of the armchair ride that Majka had provided for him. He went to the front, stomped on the pedals, pulled one foot out, got it back in again and still had enough in hand at the line to hold off Michael Matthews’ late charge. However, the new Pulventeux climb offers an opportunity to lighter and more explosive riders.
Tour de France stage six: riders to watch
The climbs aren’t long enough for Ardennes Classics riders to prevail, so once again we're looking at the likes of MVDP. But make no mistake, the GC riders must be at the front too. A first stage win for Tadej Pogačar?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
American Neilson Powless slots into second: brave ride on Roubaix stage sees him move up 23 GC spaces
After a manic stage in the Tour de France, American Neilson Powless moves up 23 spaces in the General Classification and slots into second place behind GC leader Wout van Aert
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage five?
Who is on the top step at the 109th edition of the race?
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage five?
Who is on the top step at the 109th edition of the race?
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel: 'I haven't reached the level I want for a while'
The Dutchman failed to live up to his pre-stage favourite tag on the cobbles
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I just come out at every race swinging': Simon Clarke achieves childhood dream with Tour de France stage win after winter of contract fears
Australian was without a team coming into the season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Who's had to leave the French Grand Tour?
Stage five of the 2022 Tour de France presented the race's first dropouts
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Simon Clarke powers to victory on decisive cobbled Tour de France stage five
Australian beats Taco van der Horn and other breakaway rivals in dramatic sprint finish
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France 2022: Live stream the 109th French Grand Tour
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Tour de France on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Nervous' peloton ready for 'hectic' day of 'carnage' on the cobbles on Tour de France stage five
While some are hunting the stage win, others are just hoping to stay out of trouble in northern France
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma plan pays off to deliver Wout van Aert 'incredible' Tour de France stage at fourth attempt
After three second places, the Belgian deserved this victory
By Adam Becket • Published