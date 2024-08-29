Tour of Britain Men to be screened live in full on ITV next week

The start-to-finish coverage will be complemented by evening highlights, and international coverage on YouTube

Tour of Britain 2023 Wout Van Aert
Wout van Aert on the podium of the 2023 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWPix.com / Simon Wilkinson)
By
published
in News

The upcoming Tour of Britain Men will be shown live on ITV4, British Cycling has announced.

All six stages of the race, sponsored by Lloyds Bank, which begins next Tuesday, 3 September in Kelso, Scotland will be covered live from start to finish, with commentary from the platform's Tour de France commentators Ned Boulting and David Millar, as well as presentation from Matt Barbet.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

