USA Cycling unveils 2025 National Championship schedule with 17 chances to claim the Stars and Stripes jersey

From cycling eSports in February to cyclocross in December, here are the dates and locations for the 2025 season

Sean Quinn in the Stars and Stripes jersey of the U.S. national road racing champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

Starting in February with the esports championships, USA Cycling's 2025 lineup of national championship eventswill be held for 10 different disciplines and in 12 different states.

The full lineup includes 17 different championship events across the road, mountain, track, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, Gran Fondo and esports cycling disciplines at the elite, junior, collegiate, para and masters levels.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateChampionship eventLocation
February 1eSports CyclingMyWhoosh
March 23-24Collegiate BMXWest Monroe, La.
May 2-4Collegiate RoadMadison, Wis.
May 9-11Elite BMXTulsa, Okla.
May 20-25Pro Road (Elite, U23, 17-18, Para-cycling)Charleston, W.Va.
June 28-July 2Masters & Junior RoadSouth East, Wis.
July 14-20Endurance Mountain BikeRoanoke, Va.
July 24-27Junior TrackRedmond, Wash.
August 6-10Masters & Para-cycling TrackColorado Springs, Colo.
August 21-24Elite TrackColorado Springs, Colo.
September 11-14Collegiate TrackIndianapolis, Ind.
September 14Gran FondoFrederick, Md.
September 20GravelLa Crescent, Minn.
October 9-12Collegiate Mountain BikeGrand Junction, Colo.
November 14-15Madison TrackDetroit, Mich.
December 11-14CyclocrossFayetteville, Ark.
Coming SoonGravity Mountain BikeComing Soon

