USA Cycling unveils 2025 National Championship schedule with 17 chances to claim the Stars and Stripes jersey

Starting in February with the esports championships, USA Cycling's 2025 lineup of national championship events will be held for 10 different disciplines and in 12 different states.

The full lineup includes 17 different championship events across the road, mountain, track, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, Gran Fondo and esports cycling disciplines at the elite, junior, collegiate, para and masters levels.

“We’re still on Cloud 9 from the record-breaking performances of Team USA cyclists at the Paris 2024 Olympics. That spirit of dreaming big is what makes our National Championships so meaningful,” said Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling's President and CEO, in a statement.

“For some, it’s about winning a title and qualifying for the World Championships. And for others, it’s about having the courage to sign up and test themselves for the first time against national-caliber competition. There’s something for everyone, and we welcome all our members to pick a National Championship and set their own personal goals.”

The 2025 season sees a slew of new hosts and venues.

For the first time, the eSports championships will be held on the UCI-approved MyWhoosh virtual cycling platform. Madison, Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle will host the Collegiate Road Nationals at its grounds. The Masters and Junior Road Nationals will also take place in Wisconsin in conjunction with the multi-day Tour of America’s Dairylands.

Following an exciting showcasing in which the EF Education teams won big, the Elite-level criterium, time trial and road race championships will again be held in Charleston, West Virginia. The EF Education men's and women's teams walked away with three national titles and six medals, with Kristen Faulkner and Sean Quinn victorious in the road races and recently retired Coryn Labecki secured her 74th national title by winning the criterium race,

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Under-23, Junior 17-18, and para-cycling riders will be vying for the coveted Stars and Stripes in Charleston as well.

The Elite, Masters, and Para-cycling Track Nationals will be held at the recently reopened Colorado Springs Velodrome.

And, after spending its inaugural years in Gering, Nebraska, the U.S. Gravel National Championships will move north to La Crescent, Minnesota, in 2025 and 2026.

The cyclocross championship event will return to the site of the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships: Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The complete 2025 National Championship schedule is as follows: