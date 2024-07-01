'We didn't sprint, but we're safe': Mark Cavendish 'lucky to stay upright' in Tour de France stage three crash

Brit held up in first chance to sprint for record-breaking 35th stage win

Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France in Florence
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

In the first sprint opportunity at this year's Tour de France, Mark Cavendish went from being on the cusp of history, to being thankful to finish the stage. 

The Brit placed 113th on the flat run-in to Turin – won by Intermarché-Wanty's Biniam Girmay – rolling over the line at a canter after he was caught behind a crash inside 4km to go. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸