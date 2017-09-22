New UCI president David Lappartient to clamp down on motor doping

The newly-elected UCI president, David Lappartient, has made technological fraud in the professional peloton his biggest target

Newly-elected UCI president David Lappartient has promised to improve the governing body’s credibility by tackling hidden motors within the professional peloton.

“I will be focused on guaranteeing the credibility of the results, especially on technological fraud,” Lappartient told reporters.

The initial wave of testing on bikes in the pro peloton under outgoing president Brian Cookson drew criticism from riders and mangers alike.

“We were not professional enough on this subject and I will bring some new ideas to check the bikes and to be stronger on this subject. I don’t want the UCI to be seen as weak in the fight against technological fraud,” the president elect said, in a report by The Star.

The Frenchman defeated Cookson by 37 votes to eight to become cycling’s new top name. In the same vein as Cookson’s successful campaign in 2013, played on the perceived inadequacies of his predecessor.

It was evidently a viewpoint shared by those across the sport, including Tour de France organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

The often strained relationship between the sport’s biggest race organiser and the governing body look to be on the mend with Lappartient hoping to use ASO’s more effective technique for detecting hidden motors across the sport.

“He is a man of action and I have no doubt he will be true to his word,” said Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France at ASO, before acknowledging that there was “still a lot of work to do” to improve cycling’s image.

“Let’s work hand in hand to help the sport grow and make people dream but in order to do that, cycling must be credible,” he said.

The declaration comes ahead of the UCI World Championships road races being held over September 22-24 in Bergen, Norway.