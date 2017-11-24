Get a Bodyclock alarm that’ll wake you up gently for that 5am commute – for £39.99

Gentle wake-ups every morning with the Lumie Bodyclock Starter, reduced by £19.96 for Black Friday

Early morning commutes get harder as the winter drags on. Whilst it’s easy enough to get up when the summer sun is streaming through the windows, stumbling out of bed in the dark is less appealing.

The Lumie Bodyclock wake-up light is a ‘dawn simulator’ – it wakes you up gradually with a steadily increasing stream of natural light.

And it’s reduced from £59.95 to £39.99 on a Black Friday deal at Iwoot.

This, in turn, sends signals to your brain to ease the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, and increase the production of cortisol – which gives you a bit of get up and go.

The clock provides a gradual 30 minute wake up light, as well as 30 minutes of fading sunlight in the evening, to help you get to sleep.

The dimmable light can also be used as a bedside reader, and of course there’s a snooze feature as well as an optional alarm.

