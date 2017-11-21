Save £70 on a Castelli Transparente 3 winter jersey, that’s a 48% discount

The excellent Castelli Transparente 3 long sleeve jersey is discounted by a whopping 48% in the Black Friday sales, now costing just £74.





As one of the Italian brand’s most premium pieces of kit, the Transparente usually retails at an eye watering £145.

Now, thanks to Black Friday, you can get this winter busting jacket for just £74, right in time for your festive riding period.

It’s a seriously cheap price for a seriously good piece of winter kit, and it comes with all the Castelli goodness that you’d hope for.

Even better, currently all colours are still available and the jerseys are available in sizes small, medium and large. We’d recommend bagging yourself one asap though, as they’ll go like hot cakes!

Want more deals? Then check out:

That includes Castelli’s excellent Windstopper X-Lite technology that makes it completely windproof.

The company says it basically acts like a jacket, without the sweaty stuffiness you usually find with a proper wet weather waterproof. It’s all because of a fully breathable thermal back, which quite literally lifts the heat from your torso.

It’s also has a splash resistant coating, which, when testing the Castelli Perfetto, we’ve found to be completely waterproof.

To try and remove some of the bulk from the top, Castelli has given it a figure hugging cut, so it shouldn’t flap around in the wind or feel too heavy when riding.