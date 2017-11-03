Get the Peter Sagan look with the new 100% Speedtrap sunglasses

Options include a Peter Sagan special variant

US brand 100% has been making sunglasses and goggles, as well as other accessories, for motocross since the 1980s.

Expanding into cycling, who better to sponsor than three-in-a-row world champion Peter Sagan?

100%’s full frame Speedtrap model, with its angular design, is available to buy from the brand’s dealers worldwide, with a new special edition Peter Sagan version in Chromium Gunmetal released, with a green mirror lens, officially priced at $230.

Chain Reaction Cycles has already listed them on its site (but are currently unavailable) with a UK pricing of £189.99.

The Speedtrap includes a new quick release lens system and three way adjustable temple tips for a secure fit. 100% says that the lenses are scratch resistant and treated to repel oil and water. You get a replacement lens thrown in too.

Sagan must like his sunnies: he appeared on the podium for stage three of the 2017 Tour de France, which he won, with a set of 100%’s motocross goggles draped around his neck, complete with the logo stickers still on the lenses – a nice bit of free publicity.

Other variants of the Speedtrap start at $185. 100% also makes a range of other sunglass designs including open frame and semi-open frame designs.

And it’s not just Sagan who’s signed up to wear 100%’s glasses this year. Cyclocross star Mathieu van der Poel is also sporting the brand’s Speedcraft sunnies at the start of cross races this season, although he does have a tendency to jettison his glasses into the crowd once the race heats up.