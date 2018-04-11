Five things to do now the cobbled Classics are over

Wondering what to do now the cobbled Classics are over for another year? Here are some suggestions to soften the blow

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his first Paris-Roubaix victory as he out-sprinted surprise package Silvan Dillier (Ag2r La Mondiale) in a two-up sprint in Roubaix’s famous velodrome.

That win came a week after Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) took a superb solo victory in the Tour of Flanders ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segrafredo) while defending champion Philippe Gilbert made sure that there were two Quick-Step Floors riders on the podium.

For many people, Paris-Roubaix marks the end of the best period of racing of the year, leaving a void that can only with these five suggestions on how to fill your time.

1. Get out on your bike

If, like me, you watched Paris-Roubaix from start to finish on Sunday – all six glorious hours of it – you may not have had time for that overdue century ride.

With the clocks having sprung forward and the coverage of the cobbled Classics behind us, there are even more hours to actually ride a bike rather than just watch other people doing it (at speeds you can only dream of).

Perhaps now is the time to explore new routes, increase your monthly mileage or simply get some miles in on your best bike.

2. Watch the upcoming Ardennes Classics

The cobbled Classics aren’t the only races this spring, although it probably feels that way when you remember that urban climbs through industrial areas of Liège really don’t quite have the romanticism of the Paterberg or Trouée d’Arenberg.

Never mind, the triptych of the Ardennes Classics is about the kick-off starting with the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday April 15.

This is swiftly followed by Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday April 18 and Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 22.

Philippe Gilbert won all three races in his stellar 2011 season, and no one has achieved this feat in the four years since. Could someone take the hat trick 2018?

3. Think ahead to next year’s cobbled Classics

Ok, we’re thinking a bit further ahead here, but next year’s cobbled Classics already look like an exciting prospect.

Twelve months ago we might have been tipping Greg Van Avermaet to continue his cobbles domination, but this year’s action shows that the racing could be more open than ever in 2019.

The six cobbled WorldTour races this year produced four different winners, with only Niki Terpstra and Peter Sagan able to take any repeat victories.

Fingers crossed for plenty more open racing in 2019 and the emergence of more contenders for cobbled victories.

4. Relive the action

With plenty of highlights to watch, you could just deny the fact that the best part of the professional season is over and relive it all on a daily basis.

Perhaps not a healthy approach in the long run, but split up between riding your own bike and dreaming of a British 1-2 on the podiums of Flanders and Roubaix next year, this should see you out until the Giro d’Italia starts. A small consolation, I know.

5. Plan your next training camp

If you’ve been inspired to get out on your bike by the professional action this spring, but have found your fitness wanting from too many afternoons spent sat in front of Eurosport rather than doing any pedalling yourself, then maybe it’s time to kickstart your season’s training with a nice, sunny training camp.

The good news is that we’ve got a few tips on how to make the most of your training camp experience, all the way from choosing a location to your individual days on the bike.