Amazon Prime Day: Deals for Gravel Cyclists

From bike sales to event registrations and social media content, gravel biking continues to be the hottest trend in cycling — for racers and recreationalists alike

At the heart, gravel is about adventure and exploration. It’s our modern day bike touring or the millennial generation’s call of the wild. It’s less about getting from point A and B as quickly as possible and more about the journey in itself (unless, of course, you're trying to set a new FKT).

For many, gravel is about building a different relationship with the bike and seeing where it and your own two legs can take you. It’s about the freedom to roam, being away from cars, going into nature and relying on your own abilities.

In racing there’s always the element of who crosses the finish line first, but at the time there is also a certain unity if having conquered the same course at the same time. In that way, everyone wins and everyone is celebrated.

Whatever gravel means to you, the element of self-sufficiency means that the right gear is incredibly important. From hydration packs to tubeless tire plus and flared handlebars, we scoured the Amazon Prime Day sale to find the best deals for the gravel cycling essentials.

(opens in new tab) PNW Components The Coast Gravel Handlebar $49.00 $39.30 on Amazon US (opens in new tab) PNW Components believed that when it comes to gravel riding, wider is better. Available only in 48cm and 52cm widths, the wider bar paired with a shallow drop and flare is meant to make switching hand positions easier, stabilize the bike handling, and minimize discomfort in your neck and wrists.

(opens in new tab) Dynaplug Ultralite Tubeless Tire Repair Tool Kit $29.99 $26.99 on Amazon US (opens in new tab) Tubeless tires are great until you puncture. Luckily, a tubeless tire plug can save the day (and the mess!). The Dynaplug Ultralite is designed for all tubeless tire applications, be it on your (fat) gravel or mountain bike or even your car in a pinch. Machined from billet aircraft 6061 aluminum, the tool is durable yet but ultra-light, weighing in at a mere 2 ounces. The compact package includes a four brass-tip plugs, an insertion tube and a body that doubles as a dirt- and waterproof compartment to store spare plugs.

(opens in new tab)

Orucase Smuggler HC Handlebar Bag $47.00 $35.25 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

The Smuggler isn't your average compact handlebar bag: it's insulated! I've yet to find bag that's more true to the name "burrito bag", as this one will keep your drinks cold or your food warm, depending on your intended use. When you're not carrying perishables, the bag sports enough storage for repair essentials and an extra layer of clothing. It's also waterproof so your belonging will stay dry and protected.

(opens in new tab) Orucase Trail Pal $27.00 $16.20 on Amazon US (opens in new tab) The Orucase Trail Pal is like a SWAT system for those not riding a Specialized bike. This kevlar-reinforced storage bag enables you to keep your fix-a-flat basic strapped on your bike so you have it with you whenever you need it. The non-slip material means the bag stays in place and your paint scratch free. The bag can be strapped to the down tube, top tube, seat tube, or even under the saddle. It's spacious enough to 1 spare tube, 2 20-gram Co2 cartridges, 1 tire lever and 1 multitool.

(opens in new tab) Dakine Hot Laps 2L Fanny Pack $54.95 $36.95 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

This quintessential fanny pack is filled with neat little features such as a two water bottle pockets, a fleece-lined pocket for sunglasses or your phone, compartmentalized inner, and outer gear loops for a light or extra carrying capacity.