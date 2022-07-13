Best Amazon Prime Day finds for staying hydrated on the bike

It is hot, and even despite being an English(wo)man, I'm not a mad enough to try and ride in the midday sun.

But even sticking to early morning or late evening riding and taking to the e-bike I'm still a constant sticky, sweaty mess.

As temperatures are continuing to climb, the act of staying cool on the bike is no easy feat, but I'm determined to do so and have hunted down the best deals on hydration products this Amazon Prime Day for helping me with my quest.

If you're out riding, please remember to be sensible and take heed of any health warnings, as everyone reacts to heat differently.

Why not just drink water?

We explain what the difference is between electrolyte and carbohydrate drinks in our best energy drinks page (opens in new tab), but in summary keeping liquid levels topped up, especially in hot weather is vital.

Carbohydrate drinks are a great way to get the energy in and replace calories, particularly when it feels too hot to eat more than just a salad or fruit.

Electrolytes are brilliant for replacing fluid and vital salts and minerals, like sodium, potassium and magnesium that we loose when sweating, which can help with cycling and cramp.

The Amazon Prime Day deals

USA

(opens in new tab) CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink: $27.00 $17.31 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A cooler way to get a pre-workout caffeine hit. The 12 pack of carbonated zero sugar energy drinks, has virtually zero calories, but contains seven essential vitamins and 200mg total caffeine per serving, about the same as two cups of coffee, so be careful not to consume too much. It's an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal, but it isn't the cheapest we've seen it this month, but only by a few cent, so still a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Nuun Energy: $31.96 $20.42 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've been fans of nuun drinks over the years, so are happy to jump on this Amazon Prime Day exclusive, even though it's not the cheapest price we've ever see it at. The pack of four mixed flavours contain a total of 40 servings for a mix of vitamins and electrolytes, and with two of the tubes containing 80mg of caffeine, about the same as a small coffee.

(opens in new tab) SKRATCH LABS Sport Hydration Drink Mix: $19.95 $14.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

I'm a big fan of the Skratch Labs brand of drinks, finding them really smooth to drink, mix well and are gentle on the stomach. There's a few flavours, including a caffeinated one, to go at in this Amazon Prime Day deal, with 28% off the 15.5oz pouch being the best deal.

UK

(opens in new tab) HIGH5 Zero Electrolyte Hydration: £26.99 £13.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Prime Day exclusive saves 48% on the usual RRP, and is the cheapest we've seen. High 5 say the mix flavour pack of zero sugar and zero calories electrolyte rehydration tables contains 60 servings. Each serving offers 56mg of magnesium, 70mg potassium, 9mg calcium, 28mg vitamin C and 250mg of Sodium

(opens in new tab) Revival Rapid Rehydration, Electrolytes Powder: £11.99 £7.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a 33% saving to be had on this Amazon Prime Day deal. We've not tried the Revival brand personally, but the hydration drink is, according to the brand based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) formula for hydration and includes Sodium, Potassium, Dextrose, Tri Sodium Citrate, Vit C,B1,B3,B5 & Folic Acid. Multiple flavours and three pack sizes to choose from .

(opens in new tab) HIGH5 Energy Hydration Drink: £17.99 £12.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A good way of getting energy and rehydration in at the same time with this mix of Carbohydrates and Electrolytes. The 2.2kg tub offers 46 servings, so make sure you like the one of the four flavours on offer before committing to a purchase. Contains the magic 2:1 energy mix (maltodextrin: fructose) 240g sodium and 175 calories per serving.