Black Friday e-bike deals: save up to 41% on road, urban and gravel models

E-bike sales are on the rise, with demand soaring across the globe.

Whether you’re looking for a a non-polluting car alternative, a zippier way to get around town or even just a little boost on the climbs, e-bikes bikes are an excellent riding option.

For many first-time buyers, the sticking point can be the price. That’s why Black Friday is the perfect time to make the shift to assisted riding. We’ve tracked down the best deals on e-bikes from across the internet and compiled them below, along with our expert take on the product.

Black Friday city e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) Norco Scene VLT: was $3,599 , now $2,342.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Jenson has dropped the price of this urban e-bike by an immense 35% this Black Friday. Made by Canadian brand Norco, this bike is perfect for any city dwellers hoping to replace their car. The step-thru frame and padded saddle make it one of the most accessible bikes on the market.

(opens in new tab) Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike: was $698 , now $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a cheaper option, you can't go wrong with this Hyper E-Ride, now available for under $400. The bike has a 36V battery with a 20-mile range. The catch to this deal is that Walmart are only offering the blue model in the sale. If you'd prefer it in black, you'll have to pay full price.

(opens in new tab) Serial 1 RUSH/CTY: was $4,999.99 , now $3,549.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Over at Mike's Bikes, you can get the all terrain RUSH/CTY for $3,549.95, a saving of 29% on the normal retail price. This is a top of the range step-thru e-bike with a smooth, modern design. The distance range is much better with this option, which can manage up to 90 miles on a full charge.

Black Friday road e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) LOOK E765 Optimum: was $6,200 , now $4,960.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Jenson USA have slashed off $1,000 off the price of their LOOK E765 Optimum electric road bike. This 2021 model boasts a carbon-fibre frame and comes fitted with a Shimano 105 groupset, perfect for climbing up tough gradients. Stock is extremely limited so act fast if you like the look of this deal.

Black Friday gravel e-bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) Orbea Gain M20: was $5,799 , now $4,929.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Also available at Jenson USA is this striking coral-coloured gravel bike from Spanish brand Orbea. It might look like a standard bike, but hidden inside the frame is an Ebikemotion X35 motor and battery, ready to help you tackle the most challenging of trails.

Black Friday city e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) FIXIE Inc. Backspin Zehus: was £1,599.99 , now £1,119.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Fixie Inc. are one of the market leaders in single-speed bikes. This urban model has a motor built into the rear hub and is available in both matt black and grey. Stock is limited, though, so hurry if you want to take advantage of this 30% saving.

(opens in new tab) Brompton M6L Folding Electric Bike: was £2,995 , now £2,540 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Sigma Sports have knocked 15% off this electric version of Brompton's classic folding bike. The 36-volt battery has a range of 20-45 miles, making it a reliable option for the city commute. You could even charge it at work, with it taking just four hours to reach full battery power.

(opens in new tab) Orbea Vibe H10 EQ Hybrid: was (opens in new tab) £3,459 , now £2,595 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)



This electric hybrid bike comes fully equipped for city cycling, with mudguards, a pannier bag and integrated lights. A 248Wh battery is stashed away in the down tube, helping you to build your speed to 25km/h (15.5mph). Here's your chance to get almost £1,000 off the retail price.

Black Friday road e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Vitus E-Substance Alloy Road (Tiagra): was (opens in new tab) £3,299.99 , now £2,474.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Wiggle are offering 25% off this Vitus E-Substance aluminium-frame road bike. With the battery tucked away in the down tube, this bike boasts a slick finish, something we’ve come to expect from the French manufacturer. Though the Tiagra groupset might not be Shimano’s finest offering, 20 gears will see you through almost all types of riding.

(opens in new tab) Cannondale SuperSix Evo Neo 3: was (opens in new tab) £3,800 , now £2,660 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a higher end drivetrain, this Cannondale SuperSix electric road bike is fitted with Shimano's trusty 105 groupset. Available in a stealthy black colourway, Sigma Sports are offering 30% this smooth-riding machine - one of their best e-bike offers this Black Friday.

Black Friday gravel e-bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Specialised S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo: was £12,000 , now £7,999 at Rutland Cycling (opens in new tab) This Specialized S-Works bike, the crème de la crème of electric gravel bikes, is available at a whopping 33% off. The full carbon-fibre frame is lightweight and comfortable for those long days on the trails, and the SRAM Red eTap AXS electronic gears will make for smooth shifting. With over £4,000 off, this is a real gem of a deal.