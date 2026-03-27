I think this is the best $8 you will ever spend – get the only tyre levers you will ever need for less than a coffee and cake in the Amazon Spring Sale

I am a fairly recent convert to the Muc-Off Rim Stix. Last year, I was confronted with one of the most difficult tyres I have ever had to fit when reviewing the Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR 40mm. I had tried everything, all my techniques, and the tyre levers I had to hand, which resulted in breaking a couple of my previous levers of choice from Park Tool.

Muc-Off Rim Stix are now under $8 in the Amazon Spring Sale

What a difference the Rim Stix made. They slide the P-Zeros on with almost ease, somewhat frustratingly, after hours of stress and red, raw hands.

Alright, they are chunky, and if you're worried about weight, they probably are one of the heaviest around at 60g/2.1oz for the pair. However, just forget it, you won't regret ever carrying them around when they work as well as they do, and they are my tip for the best tyre levers around! When paired with one of the best electric bike pumps, fixing punctures and changing tyres has literally never been so easy.

This is by no means the best discount of the Amazon Big Spring Sale - you can see all the best deals I have found over on our sale hub page. It is worth noting that Rim Stix are cheaper on the Muc-Off website directly; however, once you factor in sales tax and shipping, they end up closer to $12. So, it is 100 per cent worth taking advantage of being an Amazon Prime Member.

The Rim Stix come with a neat little neoprene sleeve, which is a nice touch for keeping them together in your saddlebag or tool wrap, which is my preferred choice. They also feature a valve core remover, which is super handy for quickly seating a tyre or removing valve clogs.

Their ergonomics are pretty good as well; they don't put unnecessary pressure on your hands, and all the edges are nicely rounded, without compromising the lever's strength or leverage.

(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

For the rest of the best deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, I have found 37 genuine bargains to snap up before it ends on the 31st March.

While all of the above deal is for our US readers, check out below for the best Rim Stix deals in your region.