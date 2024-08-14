Servicing 21 road bikes, 9 time trial Bikes, 80 wheels in one day: The mechanical nightmare of a split stage at Tour de France Femmes

Racing two events in one day is undeniably taxing for the riders, but they aren’t the only ones pulling double duty

A mechanic at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The second day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift featured a rare split stage, which hadn’t been seen at the Tour de France since 1991. The peloton faced a challenging double-header consisting of a short, flat 67-kilometer road race in the morning, followed by a 6.3-kilometer time trial in the afternoon.

Reviving a once-popular tradition, the split stage doubled the excitement for spectators but proved less popular with the riders. The day felt like a revolving door of pre-race preparations, outfit changes, warm-ups, cool-downs, refuelling, and refocusing — turning the race into a mental challenge as well as a physical one.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like