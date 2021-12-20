Allan Peiper steps away from UAE Team Emirates to focus on his health
The 61-year-old is being treated for cancer and steps down after three years with the squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Allan Peiper has retired from his role as sports director at UAE Team Emirates so he can focus on his health as he is treated for cancer.
The 61-year-old from Australia joined the team three years ago and has overseen its biggest wins, including both of Tadej Pogačar's Tours de France victories.
Peiper was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015, and later in 2019 it was discovered that the cancer had spread to his lung and rib, both requiring extensive chemotherapy.
Peiper said in a team statement: "The treatment for cancer which I have undergone in the last six years [has] taken a huge toll on me mentally and physically. So much so that I don’t feel at this time that I can do the job like I want.
"The last three years with UAE Team Emirates have been a wonderful experience. The team took me in knowing I had been sick and yet offered me every opportunity, immense support and understanding for which I am utterly grateful."
Peiper first stepped down from his role after Paris-Roubaix in October this year and it was hoped he would be able to continue in an advisory role for the team, but unfortunately, the treatment has left him unable to work at this time.
Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti said: "Though he is stepping back, Allan will always be a member of our team. In these three years we have all learned a lot from him. His professionalism, commitment and knowledge have been invaluable to the team and we are all very grateful and thankful for what he has done.
"We wish him the very best and are all supporting him in his latest fight, that we know he will tackle with the same drive and determination as he always does. Allan’s place in the team will remain for good, and the door is open to him as soon as his health improves."
The team at Cycling Weekly wish Allan Peiper all the best in his recovery.
