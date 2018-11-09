Seven things that happen on a winter club ride

'This is an all weather club run, young 'un!'

What would the cycling community be without a good club run? Well – in winter, it would probably be collectively warmer and drier, but also a little bit bored and sick of the headwind which is inescapable when riding out alone.

Club runs change over winter. A bit like track sessions at my local outdoor velodrome, where sessions emigrate from ‘inters’ (intermediates) to ‘winters’ once the clocks change, the pace gets dialled down to cater for the traditional training needs of the off-season months and the five extra layers you’re all wearing to simply make it outside.

>>> Winter cycling survival guide: 10 helpful tips to keep you riding

Here’s a few of the recognisable characteristics of a good ol’ winter club run…

Someone will plan an epic century+ ride

Some enthusiastic member will rally the troops for a grand adventure. Riding from Surrey to Manchester, or something equally obscene. Because it’s winter and so it’s “all about the base” (’bout the bass, no treble…).

Nobody wants to be the weak link, so the following weekend you’re all assembled at 6.30am and ready to roll.

There’s disagreement over mudguards

It’s not actually raining, but those who have fitted mudguards are keen to point out that it might.

Those without are keen to point out that if it does, they’ll just sit at the back of the group, which demonstrates that more forethought has gone into this lack of winterisation than might have been evident at first.

What to wear in winter

There’s major discrepancies in bike choice

Frank, the 70-year-old who has been riding with the club for 50-years has gone for a singlespeed with afore mentioned mudguards. Lisa has a disc brake machine that has a stopping speed 20 seconds quicker than everyone else’s whilst Dave is still riding the same carbon beast he had all summer – which he precedes to use as a weapon every time the road goes upwards.

The ‘hard nut’ has their legs out

Its 2ºc but one rider (usually sporting fuzzy legs) doesn’t seem to feel the cold at all. So you all spend the entire day trying not to look – because catching a glimpse of bare skin makes you feel chilly.

The rider who punctures will have the toughest tyre/rim combo

Great if you’re legs were tired and you wanted a break anyway, but not so great if it’s cold and wet and you just want to keep moving.

A personal favourite was the winter rider who spent fifteen minutes changing a puncture (whilst club mates vigilantly waited) – only to declare a need to ‘go ahead alone to get back before dark’ when someone else flatted twenty minutes later.

We’ve not seen him out on a club run since, or at all, come to think of it…

No one wants to leave the cafe stop

Admission of personal guilt: once spent over two hours in Ditchling tea rooms under the misguided opinion that the rain would ‘slow down’. It didn’t.

Of course, you always have to make a move eventually – but top marks for those who found the radiators for their gloves and jackets and are stepping out in heated garments.

Someone takes the short way home

No one needs to ask where Dave’s gone. See ya later, mate.