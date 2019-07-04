EF Education First bucket hats in stock ahead of Tour de France

From combining gravel races with Grand Tour calendars to headwear, EF Education First likes to do things differently – and fans can now tip their tie dye hats in support once again.

The team supporter bucket hat will be back in stock at Rapha today – retailing at £25. You can even sign up to receive a warning when the first hats are made available.

The reversible beach hat can be worn in its full pink and purple swirl, or reversed for a more understated denim style.

The cotton number has been designed to keep riders, and supporters, cool under the red hot sun of summer racing – from the Tour Down Under opener right through to the Spanish Vuelta.

With France currently steeped in record high temperatures, it might be a worthwhile investments for fans who plan to line the road.

Ef Education First was the last team to confirm its Tour de France squad, and it will field a line up made up of Rigoberto Urán (Col) – who was second overall in 2017 – plus Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Simon Clarke (Aus), Tanel Kangert (Est), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Tom Scully (NZl), Tejay van Garderen (USA) and Michael Woods (Can).

The American UCI pro team signed a clothing sponsor deal with Rapha ahead of the 2019 season, only unveiling the oil slick pink and purple design in January this year.

Rider staples include the Pro Team Aero Jersey and Pro Team Bib Shorts II – both of which are available to the public in team and standard designs. On mixed weather days, they’ll pull on the Pro Team Lightweight Shadow Jacket or Pro Team Lightweight Gilet, whilst the Pro Team Flyweight Jersey is for hot days in the mountains.

Rapha’s time trial suit will kit the riders out on the solo days. Not yet available to the public, the brand claims that it’s proven to be the fastest on the market, at the 50kph mark – based on wind tunnel testing. The fit is individual to each rider, with multi-textured fabric manipulating airflow and strategically placed seams.

Elsewhere in the pro peloton, Rapha sponsors Women’s World Tour team Canyon-SRAM – though the squad has yet to be treated to a bucket hat option.