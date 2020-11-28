Grab a new bike for this Christmas with 30% off the Hoy Meadowmill range

This is the real deal, so grab it while it’s hot. The much respected Hoy kid’s bike range has a not to be sniffed at 30% discount just in time for Christmas.

The combination of Black Friday deals and Christmas wish lists written by smaller members of the household has meant a heighted level of anxiety when looking for deals. Thank goodness then than Evans Cycles have just gifted us, err I mean Father Christmas, 30% off the Hoy Meadowmill range.

The road/ cyclocross/ adventure/ do all bike pretty much ticks every box for a great all-rounder kid’s bike.

Hoy Meadowmill 24″ wheel bike £530 £370

The Aluminium 24″ wheel bike comes equipped with Shimano 8-speed Claris and is suitable for kids aged between 10 13 years old, or 135cm – 150cm. View Deal

Hoy Meadowmill 26″ bike £550 £385

The 26″ road/ cyclocross/ adventure bike comes with an Aluminium frame, Shimano Claris 8 Speed groupset, 26″ wheels and Schwalbe CX pro off road tyres. Ideal for 13 year old riders upwards, or those taller than 150cm View Deal

The Meadowmill is named after the cyclo-cross circuit that Sir Chris Hoy raced on early in his career, and is aimed at young riders who are looking to ride on a multitude of terrains, with drop down handlebars and lightweight aluminium frame.

>>> Best Kids’ bike deals this Cyber Monday to grab a bargain just in time for Christmas

The range comes with child-friendly components and new Q factor crankset, which Evan Cycles says has been designed to ensure smaller riders’ legs are closer together and pedalling is efficient and smooth.

>>> How to teach your child to cycle

The crankset lengths have also been designed to limit any overstretch of legs, as well as ensuring pedals don’t clip the floor when cornering.

Handlebar widths have been tailored to match different shoulder widths of children, which should help with bike control, in addition to the new lightweight frame and finishing kit, low spoke wheels and super light foam padding for saddles all help to reduce weight and improve comfort whilst on the bike.