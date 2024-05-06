Is this the hottest bike this year? Brompton's new Palace collab

Glow stick yellow, disco silver... it's all about the urban street culture

The 2024 Palace x Brompton C-Line 2 Speed Low Bar
(Image credit: Palace x Brompton)
By James Shrubsall
published

Folding bike brand Brompton is busting out its best disco moves for its latest new machine – a collab with streetwear brand Palace that it says is bound to be "one of the hottest drops of the season".

The Palace x Brompton C-Line 2 Speed Low Bar features a glow stick yellow paint job with a disco silver fade, reflective silver features and Palace skateboard branding.

