Cycling’s last supper – new artwork now available

Spot your favourite heroes and villains from cycling’s last 20 years

Hommage au Vélo has released a limited edition print run based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper, with a host of famous faces lined up at the table.

David Law says that it’s taken six months of work in Photoshop by him and a colleague to produce, with the original being 80cm by 160cm. As with Da Vinci’s work, there’s plenty of room for interpretation.

So, says Law, Wiggo and Froome are sat looking away from each other at opposite ends of the table, with Wiggins looking up to Tom Boonen, as perhaps he’d have aspired to be a classics contender.

Law has also grouped sprinters with each other, as well as GC riders. And historic rivalries see riders close to each other.

In the Da Vinci original, Judas Iscariot was sat fourth from left – a position taken here by one Lance Armstrong.

The price of prints is not thirty pieces of silver though. It ranges from £75 for an unframed 30cm x 60cm print up to £250 for a framed 50cm x 100cm print.

If you want to inspect the original (that’s not the Leonardo one), it’s on show at the Musette Café in Aldbury up until Christmas.

Other Hommage au Vélo artwork includes images of the Bianchi of Marco Pantani, the Cannondale of Mario Cipollini, the Pinarello of Jan Ullrich and the Colnago of Andrea Tafi, Further artworks are planned to join them for a series of 90s icons.